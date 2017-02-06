‘La La Land’, ‘Lion’ and ‘Zootopia Rack Up More Awards from 2017 DGA, ASC and ASIFA Ceremonies
Posted on Monday, February 6th, 2017 by Ethan Anderton
The Academy Awards are just three weeks away, but until then we’re still hearing about various guilds handing out there awards honoring the films of 2016. Just last weekend the Producers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild handed out there awards, with La La Land and Hidden Figures taking home top honors in each ceremony. Now three more industry organizations have chimed in with their accolades.
The Directors Guild of America (DGA), the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA) all handed out their awards this past weekend, and while La La Land landed another big award, Lion got some love too, along with Zootopia. Find out the 2017 DGA award winners along with the ASC and ASIFA award recipients after the jump.
Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)
First up, the Directors Guild Award is always a big one since it usually hints at which way Academy voters will end up leaning, so it should come as no surprise that Damien Chazelle won for La La Land. So while director Garth Davis and his film Lion didn’t take the top award, they did land the first-time feature film award, so that’s pretty great. Here’s the complete 2017 DGA award winners list:
Feature Film
Damien Chazelle – La La Land (Lionsgate)
First-Time Feature
Garth Davis – Lion (The Weinstein Company)
Dramatic Series
Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards” (HBO)
Comedy Series
Becky Martin – Veep, “Inauguration” (HBO)
Movie for Television and Miniseries
Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Beach” (HBO)
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming
Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” (NBC)
Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials
Glenn Weiss – The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)
Documentary
Ezra Edelman – O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)
You can check out the rest of the winnners, including commercials, reality programming and children’s programming, over here.
American Society of Cinemtographers Awards (ASC)
Next, the American Society of Cinematographers acknowledged the fine work done by directors of photography behind the camera, and this time La La Land didn’t come out on top. Instead, Lion went away with the top prize for theatrical releases, and it’ll be interesting to see if it upsets La La Land in this cateogry at the ACademy Awards. Game of Thrones also picked up another award, as did The Night Of and Mr. Robot. Here’s the key winners from the ASC Awards (via Variety):
Theatrical Release
Lion (Greig Fraser, ASC)
Regular Series for Non-Commercial Television
Game of Thrones – “Battle of the Bastards” (Fabian Wagner)
Regular Series for Commercial Television
Mr. Robot – “eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc” (Tod Campbell)
Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot for Television
The Night Of – “Subtle Beast” (Igor Martinovic)
Annie Awards (ASIFA-Hollywood)
Finally, the Annie Awards, honoring the best in animation, were doled out this weekend. Here are some of the key awards that were handed out, with Zootopia getting plenty of love.
Best Animated Feature
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Directing in an Animated Feature Production
Byron Howard, Rich Moore
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Best Animated Special Production
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation
Best Animated Short Subject
Piper
Pixar Animation Studios
Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?
Bento Box Entertainment
Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children
Adventure Time
Episode: Bad Jubies
Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios
Best Animated Feature-Independent
The Red Turtle
Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions
Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production
Moana
Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Animated Effects in a Live Action Production
Doctor Strange, Mirror Dimension
Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon
Marvel Studios
Character Animation in a Television/Broadcast Production
Mike Chaffe
Dreamworks Trollhunters
Episode: Becoming, Part 1
DreamWorks Animation Television
Character Animation in a Feature Production
Jan Maas
Kubo and the Two Strings
Laika
Character Animation in a Live Action Production
Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones
The Jungle Book
Walt Disney Pictures
Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Tie)
Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
and
Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde in Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)
Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production
Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux
Bob’s Burgers
Episode: The Hormone-iums
Bento Box Entertainment
Writing in an Animated Feature Production
Jared Bush, Phil Johnston
Zootopia
Walt Disney Animation Studios
Those are just some of the awards that we thought were interesting to point out. You can find the full list of Annie Award winners over here if you want to know more.
That does it for all the major guilds handing out awards for 2016. Now it’s just a three week wait to see what Academy voters think are the best achievements in feature film from last year. We’ll find out on February 26 on ABC.Cool Posts From Around the Web:
