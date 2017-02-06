The Academy Awards are just three weeks away, but until then we’re still hearing about various guilds handing out there awards honoring the films of 2016. Just last weekend the Producers Guild of America and the Screen Actors Guild handed out there awards, with La La Land and Hidden Figures taking home top honors in each ceremony. Now three more industry organizations have chimed in with their accolades.

The Directors Guild of America (DGA), the American Society of Cinematographers (ASC) and the International Animated Film Society (ASIFA) all handed out their awards this past weekend, and while La La Land landed another big award, Lion got some love too, along with Zootopia. Find out the 2017 DGA award winners along with the ASC and ASIFA award recipients after the jump.

Directors Guild of America Awards (DGA)

First up, the Directors Guild Award is always a big one since it usually hints at which way Academy voters will end up leaning, so it should come as no surprise that Damien Chazelle won for La La Land. So while director Garth Davis and his film Lion didn’t take the top award, they did land the first-time feature film award, so that’s pretty great. Here’s the complete 2017 DGA award winners list:

Feature Film

Damien Chazelle – La La Land (Lionsgate)

First-Time Feature

Garth Davis – Lion (The Weinstein Company)

Dramatic Series

Miguel Sapochnik – Game of Thrones, “The Battle of the Bastards” (HBO)

Comedy Series

Becky Martin – Veep, “Inauguration” (HBO)

Movie for Television and Miniseries

Steven Zaillian – The Night Of, “The Beach” (HBO)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Regularly Scheduled Programming

Don Roy King – Saturday Night Live, “Host: Dave Chappelle” (NBC)

Variety/Talk/News/Sports – Specials

Glenn Weiss – The 70th Annual Tony Awards (CBS)

Documentary

Ezra Edelman – O.J.: Made in America (ESPN Films)

You can check out the rest of the winnners, including commercials, reality programming and children’s programming, over here.

American Society of Cinemtographers Awards (ASC)

Next, the American Society of Cinematographers acknowledged the fine work done by directors of photography behind the camera, and this time La La Land didn’t come out on top. Instead, Lion went away with the top prize for theatrical releases, and it’ll be interesting to see if it upsets La La Land in this cateogry at the ACademy Awards. Game of Thrones also picked up another award, as did The Night Of and Mr. Robot. Here’s the key winners from the ASC Awards (via Variety):

Theatrical Release

Lion (Greig Fraser, ASC)

Regular Series for Non-Commercial Television

Game of Thrones – “Battle of the Bastards” (Fabian Wagner)

Regular Series for Commercial Television

Mr. Robot – “eps2.0_unm4sk-pt1.tc” (Tod Campbell)

Movie, Miniseries, or Pilot for Television

The Night Of – “Subtle Beast” (Igor Martinovic)

Annie Awards (ASIFA-Hollywood)

Finally, the Annie Awards, honoring the best in animation, were doled out this weekend. Here are some of the key awards that were handed out, with Zootopia getting plenty of love.

Best Animated Feature

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Directing in an Animated Feature Production

Byron Howard, Rich Moore

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Best Animated Special Production

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Massive Swerve Studios and Passion Pictures Animation

Best Animated Short Subject

Piper

Pixar Animation Studios

Best General Audience Animated Television/Broadcast Production

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: Glued, Where’s My Bob?

Bento Box Entertainment

Best Animated Television/Broadcast Production for Children

Adventure Time

Episode: Bad Jubies

Bix Pix Entertainment Cartoon Network Frederator Studios

Best Animated Feature-Independent

The Red Turtle

Studio Ghibli, Wild Bunch, Why Not Productions

Animated Effects in an Animated Feature Production

Moana

Marlon West, Erin V. Ramos, Blair Pierpont, Ian J. Coony, John M. Kosnik

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Animated Effects in a Live Action Production

Doctor Strange, Mirror Dimension

Georg Kaltenbrunner, Michael Marcuzzi, Thomas Bevan, Andrew Graham, Jihyun Yoon

Marvel Studios

Character Animation in a Television/Broadcast Production

Mike Chaffe

Dreamworks Trollhunters

Episode: Becoming, Part 1

DreamWorks Animation Television

Character Animation in a Feature Production

Jan Maas

Kubo and the Two Strings

Laika

Character Animation in a Live Action Production

Andrew R. Jones, Peta Bayley, Gabriele Zucchelli, Benjamin Jones

The Jungle Book

Walt Disney Pictures

Voice Acting in an Animated Feature Production (Tie)

Auli’i Cravalho as Moana in Moana (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

and

Jason Bateman as Nick Wilde in Zootopia (Walt Disney Animation Studios)

Writing in an Animated TV/Broadcast Production

Lizzie Molyneux, Wendy Molyneux

Bob’s Burgers

Episode: The Hormone-iums

Bento Box Entertainment

Writing in an Animated Feature Production

Jared Bush, Phil Johnston

Zootopia

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Those are just some of the awards that we thought were interesting to point out. You can find the full list of Annie Award winners over here if you want to know more.

That does it for all the major guilds handing out awards for 2016. Now it’s just a three week wait to see what Academy voters think are the best achievements in feature film from last year. We’ll find out on February 26 on ABC.