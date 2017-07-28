On the /Film Daily podcast for July 28, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson, to talk about the composer of the Han Solo movie, a quasi-update for Gotham City Sirens, and we ponder if 3D Movies are dying. And in the Mail Bag, we answer a question about the best books and movies about Hollywood history. And in the Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall joins me to tell me about his visit to the set of It.

Ben Pearson joins Peter Sciretta for the News:

In The Mailbag: Tyler from Orlando asks “I’ve never been to film school or taken any film studies courses but I am infatuated with movie history. I’ve watched the Mark Cousin documentary, The Story of Film: An Odyssey. It was a tremendous watch and would recommend it very highly. But I would like to know what books you would recommend that cover interesting/impactful epochs of film history.”

Ben recommends:

The Secret History of Hollywood podcast

You Must Remember This podcast

Waking Sleeping Beauty documentary

Peter recommends:

the documentary Los Angeles Plays Itself

Down and Dirty Pictures: Miramax, Sundance and the Rise of Independent Film Written by: Peter Biskind

Rebels on the Backlot: Six Maverick Directors and How They Conquered the Hollywood Studio System By Sharon Waxman

The Mailroom: Hollywood History from the Bottom Up by David Rensin

Adventures in the Screen Trade: A Personal View of Hollywood and Screenwriting By William Goldman

DisneyWar by James B. Stewart

The Pixar Touch: The Making of a Company by David A Price

The Making of Star Wars books from JW Rinzler

In Our Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall joins us to discuss his visit to the set of Andy Muschietti’s adaptation of Stephen King’s It.

In Our Feature Presentation, Jacob Hall joins us to discuss his visit to the set of Andy Muschietti's adaptation of Stephen King's It.

Thanks to Sam Hume for our logo.