/Film Daily Podcast: James Bond 25, Justice League, Thor: Ragnarok, Stranger Things 2, Infinity War, Captain Marvel & Spider-Man
Posted on Tuesday, July 25th, 2017 by Peter Sciretta
On /Film Daily for July 25, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news in the world of movies: a new James Bond film, Justice League reshoots, director’s credits, the percentage of improvisation in Thor: Ragnarok, overlooked details in the Stranger Things 2 trailer, why Thanos has henchmen in Avengers: Infinity War, why the Skrulls are being added to the MCU in Captain Marvel, and details on more Avengers who were originally supposed to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming.
Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui join Peter Sciretta. to discuss the latest News:
- New James Bond movie has been announced
- ‘Justice League’ Reshoots Cost $25 Million, Joss Whedon Reportedly Won’t Receive Directing Credit
- ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Was 80% Improvised; Clancy Brown is Voicing a Villain
- ‘Stranger Things 2’ Trailer Breakdown: Secrets Revealed From The Comic-Con Trailer
- ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Director Joe Russo Sheds Light on Thanos and His Black Order Henchmen
- Kevin Feige On Why The Skrulls Are Being Introduced in ‘Captain Marvel,’ & The Future of Superhero Movies
- More Avengers Were Originally Going To Appear in ‘Spider-Man Homecoming’; See The Concept Art
