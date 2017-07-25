On /Film Daily for July 25, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Hoai-Tran Bui to discuss the latest news in the world of movies: a new James Bond film, Justice League reshoots, director’s credits, the percentage of improvisation in Thor: Ragnarok, overlooked details in the Stranger Things 2 trailer, why Thanos has henchmen in Avengers: Infinity War, why the Skrulls are being added to the MCU in Captain Marvel, and details on more Avengers who were originally supposed to appear in Spider-Man: Homecoming.

