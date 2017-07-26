On the /Film Daily podcast for July 25, 2017, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman (aka Ethan Anderton) to discuss Comic-Con purchases, real and fantasy. We talk about the latest news in the world of movies: how Andy Serkis’ Jungle Book movie is different than Jon Favreau’s, the casting of Barbie, the running times of Avengers: Infinity War and Thor: Ragnarok, and things you may not have noticed in the Thor: Ragnarok trailer. And in the Mail Bag, we answer a question about the most exciting Summer movie season leftovers.

Brad Oman joins Peter Sciretta. for today’s episode.

In The Water Cooler, we talk about what we bought at Comic-Con, and what we would have bought if we had Scrooge McDuck money to spend.

Peter’s purchases: Katie Cook painting Patrick Ballesteros Director kids commission , Saga #1, The Godfather board game, Scott C Ghostbusters figure, In-Gen T-shirt

Peter’s wish list: EFX Force Awakens Darth Vader helmet, Hot Toys life size Baby Groot, Back to the Future Part II Delorean, Sideshow Thanos statue

In The News:

In The Mailbag: Mich from Maryland asks: “With summer movie season drawing to a close, if you could only see two new movies for the rest of the summer — out of those not yet released — which two would you see and why?”

