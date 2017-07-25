Now that the dust has settled on all the big San Diego Comic-Con news that broke throughout last week and weekend, we wanted to take a deep dive into one of the big trailers that hit the web shortly after debuting during the Marvel Studios panel in Hall H.

Thor: Ragnarok was one of the prominently featured films during the panel, and it’s the only Marvel Studios movie teased that released footage shown at Comic-Con immediately after it. If you’ve seen the trailer (make sure you watch it here), you might be wondering about some of the new reveals and details that can be glimpsed within. Thankfully, we’ve got one of our helpful trailer breakdowns to help clear things up and offer some speculation.

Find out what you missed and what we’ve surmised in our Thor Ragnarok trailer breakdown.

This is the planet Sakaar, which we were introduced to in the first trailer. The planet is surrounded by a bunch of portals where stuff flies in all the time, which is why there appears to be a lot of junk lying around in various other shots of scenes that take place on the planet. The ship in question seems to belong to Valkyrie, who is likely transporting Thor to see The Grandmaster as a possible contender for his gladiator games. You can see the arena where those fights take place on the lower right hand side of this shot. As for that tower, if you get a really high resolution screen grab, you can see faces on it, and some believe they may belong to Marvel characters like Beta Ray Bill and Fin Fang Foom. There might even be one of Hulk on there, so maybe the tower is a tribute to gladiator champions.

Just in case you forgot, Thor reminds you that Hela broke Mjolnir, which he acknowledges happened pretty recently and it’s still kind of a fresh wound for him. It’s just one of the many changes that hit Thor hard and take him out of his element.

Thor seems to be recounting this event in the gladiator arena after finding out that The Grandmaster’s undefeated champion is Hulk, who Thor hasn’t seen since Avengers: Age of Ultron. In fact, as we learned at Comic-Con, it’s been four years since then, and two of those years Bruce Banner has spent entirely as Hulk, as he hasn’t been willing to transform back into the puny scientist. So they have a lot of catching up to do, but Hulk likely isn’t up for any chit-chat in the arena.

Thor mentions a “journey of self-discovery” as we see him with his long hair still intact in this scene, seemingly having just arrived on Sakaar. This is before he gets captured by Valkyrie and taken to that tower we see in the distance, which belongs to The Grandmaster. However, we don’t know what the journey of self-discovery is that Thor references, but maybe it has something to do with that opening shot where Thor is wrapped in chains on some kind of dark, fiery realm that may or may not be the extradimensional plane of Muspelheim.

Following a synth musical interlude from the song “In the Face of Evil” by the group Magic Sword as the Marvel Studios logo appears, we see Thor and Bruce Banner looking out over Sakaar at some kind of giant swirling cloud. It appears to be a portal much bigger than all the others surrounding the planet, but that’s just speculation on our part.

The real takeaway here is that Bruce Banner is human again, but because he’s spent all his time on Sakaar as Hulk, he has no idea where he is or what’s going on. Thankfully, Thor is filling him in.

Here’s another look at that swirling cloud, but a little closer. Notice that ship that’s flying towards it. That ship will be seen more and more later in this trailer, and it appears to be quite important in the movie since it appears on the hat that Kevin Feige wore during the Marvel Studios panel at Comic-Con this past weekend. That hat just so happens to be the Thor: Ragnarok crew hat.

Thor continues to catch Mark Ruffalo up on what’s been happening, and that includes the fact that Hela the goddess of death has invaded Asgard. We see that she’s done quite a number on the place by decorating it with dead bodies and fire.

There are even more bodies strewn around in this shot as Hela glamorously proclaims how much she’s missed bringing about this kind of death and destruction, indicating that wherever she’s been before now, she’s been stuck there and unable to act upon her desires to destroy life. Karl Urban is standing beside her as the secondary villain Skurge. We’ll see more of him later.

Hela’s past appears to be hinted at in a quick sequence of shots. This was a sequence that was teased in the first Thor: Ragnarok trailer, but it’s shown in even more details here. That’s Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie on the back of that flying horse. We saw her falling through the sky off that horse along with other warriors knocked off their steeds in the previous trailer.

That’s likely because in this shot, which looks like a gorgeous painting, they’re flying towards Hela, who is all too ready to take them on, as we’ll see a little bit later.

Back to Thor’s voiceover, where he reminds Bruce Banner that they just had a fight while he was the Hulk. Above is Thor getting slammed into the arena wall, leaving a gaping hole.

Bruce Banner wants to know if Hulk won, but Thor lies to him, clearly wanting to keep up his image. However, I’m wondering what Bruce and Thor are doing while this scene takes place. They’re clearly in a ship of some kind rather than in a building in the Sakaar skyline. So where are they going and what are they doing?

Good lord, pretty much every single shot of Cate Blanchett as Hela looks glorious. Here she is enjoying herself as a glow of some kind dissipates around here. This appears to be the same alley where we saw her encounter Thor in the previous teaser trailer, the same setting where she breaks Mjolnir. We’ve assumed this is New York since previous set photos showed Thor and Loki there, which is where they will likely get help from Doctor Strange.

Here’s another stunning shot of Hela from that sequence we saw earlier, featuring Valkyrie and a bunch of other warriors coming to battle the goddess of death. This entire scene is likely a flashback where we learn about Valkyrie’s background and how she came to be a bounty hunter on Sakaar instead of a revered Asgardian warrior.

Back on Asgard, Hela faces an entirely different army. It’s hard to tell, but I think the person that stands in front of the Asgardian army is Tadanobu Asano as Hogun, one of the Warriors Three, though it does beg the question as to where Fandral and Volstagg are during what appears to be a final stand against Hela as she takes over Asgard. She says she plans to recreate it in her image, but Thor says that she will bring about Ragnarok, the end of everything.

This seems to be a mostly unremarkable shot from the trailer, until you realize that Hela and Skurge appear to be the room in which Heimdall previously controlled the Bifrost Bridge, allowing Asgardians to travel to other realms in the galaxy. It looks like Heimdall’s sword is situated firmly in the mechanism that activates the bridge. What are these two preparing to do? We might have an answer in a series of shots from later in the trailer, but we’ll get to that in a bit.