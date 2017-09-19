Ep. 434 – mother! (GUEST: Andy Signore from Screen Junkies)
Posted on Tuesday, September 19th, 2017 by David Chen
This week, David, Jeff, and Devindra discuss this year’s Emmy wins, ponder the commitment of American Vandal to the bit, and offer their interpretations of Darren Aronofsky’s mother!. Special guest Andy Signore joins us from Screen Junkies.
SHOWNOTES
- Devindra: Ingrid Goes West Top of the Lake S2, American Vandal
- mother!
- SPOILERS (1:17:00)
