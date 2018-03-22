This morning brought a Deadpool 2 trailer that is absolutely packed to the gills with new footage from the sequel starring Ryan Reynolds as the wise-cracking, red-suited mercenary who never knows when to shut up. It’s the most we’ve seen from the Marvel sequel yet, and it includes some interesting character reveals, new details on the plot, and some hints on how the X-Men universe will continue to expand.

Let’s dig into the new footage with our Deadpool 2 trailer breakdown.

It’s great to see Karan Soni back as the taxi driver Dopinder, who accidentally stumbled on the path of Deadpool in the original movie. Originally, he was the driver who just happened to show up to take the Merc where he needed to go, but now it appears that he’s his regular driver. This time, he helps Deadpool make a not-so-clean getaway after being chased down an alley by some bad guys. That likely won’t be the only action Dopinder sees in this sequel.

It appears Deadpool is pretty busy dispatching some shady characters in this sequel. Here he slices off the head of what appears to be a Yakuza leader. Why exactly is he going after mobsters like this? Well, they’re bad guys, but maybe there’s something more.

Deadpool’s mercenary antics also see him being a little goofy, as he surprises some unsuspecting strip club customers. Even though he’s there to kill, he’s also looking good while doing it by tossing on some very high heels. Oh, that Deadpool.

Morena Baccarin is back as Vanessa, who was left in the dark about Wade Wilson’s survival and return as Deadpool until the third act of the original movie. Now she’s totally on board with his dangerous job, and she appears to have no problem with his testicle face since she says “Kiss me like you miss me, Red.” These two are so cute together.

Here’s Josh Brolin showing up as Cable. It’s that finished effects shot from the previous trailer that introduced the time traveling, cybernatically enhanced character. This time, his arm is completed with visual effects and his left eye is shining brightly. He’s busted through a wall, and while it’s not clear where he is, he’s likely in what appears to be a mutant prison, as seen later in the trailer.

“What in the fucksicle is this?” is the perfect response for Deadpool to have for a character like this to arrive on his radar.

We learn in this trailer that Cable is coming for “the kid.” That kid is none other than Hunt for the Wilderpeople star Julian Dennison. He’s wearing a yellow body suit and some kind of collar, and the setting looks like some kind of mutant prison. Those collars look a lot like the same ones worn by mutants forced to be slaves on the nation of Genosha. Could we be heading to the Marvel Comics location in Deadpool 2? More importantly, what does Cable want with the kid?

Interestingly enough, Wade Wilson is also wearing one of these yellow suits. Does he get captured and imprisoned by whoever is running this mutant prison? He also seems surprised to learn that Cable is after the kid. Maybe he thought Cable was coming after him for some reason?

Whatever reason Cable wants this kid, he’s going to stop at nothing to get him. He tells Wade, “Move or die.” And of course, Wade isn’t getting out of his way, which is bad news for the wise guy…

Cable takes a hefty swing at Wade and completely knocks him off his feet. Deadpool might be used to kicking ass since he’s essentially invincible and strong as hell, but it’s clear that Cable is going to be quite an adversary for him to face.

I love that the marketing continues to be in on the humor within the movie. Rather than touting all the other X-Men movies and similar action hits that 20th Century Fox has released before, the bumper touts two of their romantic comedies instead, movies that are likely outside of the area of interest of most Deadpool fans.

And now we see why Cable might be after this kid. That’s Julian Dennison standing with fire around him…fire that appears to have come from his hands. The second shot is an overhead of the same moment, just from earlier in the trailer. It’s tough to know for sure what character from Marvel Comics he might be playing, but we speculate on the possibilities over here. But whoever he is, he must pose a threat to the future, and that’s why Cable wants him.