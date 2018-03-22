The new Deadpool 2 trailer arrived this morning, and unlike the previous teases for the sequel from 20th Century Fox, it doesn’t feature any meta bookends or silly gags to open the footage. Instead, this is just a good old-fashioned movie trailer with nothing but scenes from the movie itself.

Since the Deadpool 2 trailer is so chock full of footage, that means we get a good glimpse at several new characters who were only very briefly seen in the previous trailers, not to mention one new character that we’ve never seen before. Terry Crews, Bill Skarsgård, Shioli Kutsuna and Julian Dennison are all prominently featured in the trailer, but who are they playing? Let’s figure it out below.

Who is Terry Crews?

When the X-Force was first teased in the previous Deadpool 2 trailer, we tried to figure out who Terry Crews might be playing. We had no idea he was even in the movie until that trailer debuted, so we poured through Marvel Comics mythology to figure it out. The most popular theory was G.W. Bridge (you can find out more about him over here if you want), but the trailer confirms that Terry Crews is playing Bedlam.

The trailer features an insert shot of Deadpool looking at headshots, presumably while trying to figure out who he wants on X-Force. The most prominent one is a headshot of a guy named Peter (who is none other than comedian Rob Delaney), but that’s only because he shuffles another headshot, and it just so happens to feature Terry Crews with the name Bedlam under it.

Bedlam is a mutant who can generate a bioelectric field that disrupts mechanical and electrical systems. Bedlam can also directly affect the electro-chemical responses of a living brain to induce states such as pain or sleep. In the trailer, he also looks to be ripped as hell and very strong, so maybe these other mutant powers won’t necessarily come into play.

Who is Julian Dennison?

Julian Dennison (Hunt for the Wilderpeople) appears to have some kind of fire-based mutant power, and it seems to be quite a powerful one. Nerdist speculated awhile back that maybe Deadpool 2 would introduce the character Thunderbird to the big screen. Though the character of Neal Shaara is Indian in the comics, switching his origin to that of a young Maori boy could still make the character work. Then again, he could be another pyrokinetic character entirely.

Or, there’s also a chance that maybe he’s the character Armageddon Man. That’s a mutant who has the power to create natural disasters of almost unlimited power, including storms and earthquakes. Fire is a natural disaster, and there’s one shot in the trailer that shows some lines of rubble in the ground, almost like earthquake lines, covered in fire. So maybe this is a variation of that character. After all, he had to be subdued by X-Force because he couldn’t control his powers.

Either way, we now know that Cable wants to kill him for some reason, and it’s likely because of some kind of destruction that he’s going to cause in the future. But Deadpool isn’t going to stand for that.

Who is Shioli Kutsuna?

Many fans thought the new character in the Deadpool 2 trailer played by Shioli Kutsuna might be a new version of Psylocke. But since she’s whipping around an electric weapon and is played by a Japanese actress, we’re going to guess that she’s playing Noriko Ashida, better known as the mutant Surge.

Surge absorbs electricity at all times: from static in the air, electrical appliances, outlets, and so on (often causing lights to flicker). She can’t control the absorption, and thus must wear specifically-designed gauntlets at all times to regulate it. We don’t see any gauntlets on her arms, but Fox has never adhered to character details exactly as they are in the comics, and clearly she has channeled her electricity into another object.

Who is Bill Skarsgård ?

This is one that we’re not too sure about, and our guesses from the previous X-Force breakdown still stand.

One option is Rictor, a mutant who once believed Cable was responsible for his father’s death, when in reality it was Cable’s clone Stryfe who was behind it. This eventually led him to team up with X-Force, where he met Shatterstar (who is the fourth X-Force team member on the helicopter, perhaps played by Lewis Tan). The two struck up a close friendship, which turned into a secret romance.

The other possibility is Solo, a special forces-trained teleporter who was hired by G.W. Bridge to join the Six Pack alongside mutants Hammer, Domino, Anaconda and Constrictor to take down Cable.

Other guesses out on the internet include mutants named Chamber and Zeitgeist, but we’ll just have to wait and see who Bill Skarsgård is playing.

***

Maybe we’ll get confirmation on some of the more speculative details of these characters soon, but for now, we have a much better idea of what to expect from X-Force in Deadpool 2. The question now is whether all these characters will return for the X-Force movie that Drew Goddard is currently working on.

Deadpool 2 hits theaters on May 18, 2018.