On the October 9, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Hoai-Tran Bui and Chris Evangelista to talk about the latest news including Guardians of the Galaxy languages, Fantastic Beasts sequel casting, patents for a Disneyland Spider-Man ride, Disney’s plans for original programming on their streaming service, a Fast and Furious spin-off film, and our reactions to the Pacific Rim Uprising trailer. And in the Mailbag, we talk about trailers that ruined big twists in movies.

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Ed in St. Paul, Minnesota writes in “Your spoiler conversation had me think of a story from this summer. I showed my 11 year old son and 12 year old daughter (both massive budding film geeks) the first 2 Terminator movies. They really liked the first, and we watched T2 a couple days later. Leading up to T2, I didn’t let them watch a trailer, or even read the back of the DVD packaging. I brought them into it cold. They had no idea that Arnold’s Terminator was going to be a good guy. When he protects John for the first time in the shopping mall, and fights the T-1000, their jaws dropped. They were shocked. My son jumped up with his hands in the air and started running around yelling “YES! YES! YES!” (Guess what he’s going to be for Halloween this year?) The “twist” that Arnold was a good guy was thrilling for them, and they loved it. Great experience for them. The funny thing is, I was 16 when T2 came out, is that this wasn’t ever a “twist”. Everybody knew when they saw T2 that Arnold was the good guy. I don’t think a single person in 1991 walked into the theater without knowing that. Cameron does structure it so that it could be a surprise. He doesn’t give it away, although if you really think about the biker bar scene it’s pretty obvious. But knowing the twist didn’t diminish the enjoyment or love of the movie. It’s always been one of my favorite action movies of all time. But in terms of your conversation about coming into the movie “pure”, this is an example of some real benefit and joy that came from that. Knowing the twist (that wasn’t really a twist) didn’t ruin the movie for anyone, but man did it add to the experience for them. Can you think of any other “twists” that everybody knew about going in, where the movie could of benefited from viewers coming in blind?”

Peter’s Picks: Castaway, Terminator Salvation and Terminator: Genysis, (Passengers on the other hand?), 10 Cloverfield Lane?

HT’s Picks: The Island, Speed

Chris’ Picks: What Lies Beneath, From Dusk till Dawn

You can find more about all the stories we mentioned on today's show at slashfilm.com. /Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.