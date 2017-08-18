On the August 18, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Ben Pearson and Brad Oman join Peter Sciretta to discuss the Galaxy Quest tv show news, and in the feature presentation we are joined by filmmaker and Star Wars fanatic Kyle Newman (Fanboys, Barely Lethal) to discuss the big news that Disney is developing an Obi-Wan Kenobi movie and in the Mail Bag we answer a question about lingering Force Awakens questions and what we want and expect from Star Wars: the Last Jedi.

In the News:

‘Galaxy Quest’ TV Series Is Back on Track with Paul Scheer Writing

In Our Feature Presentation, filmmaker and Star Wars fanatic Kyle Newman (Fanboys, Barely Lethal) joins us to talk about the big news: Obi-Wan Kenobi Is Getting a ‘Star Wars’ Spin-Off with A Surprising Director

Are we excited about this Star Wars anthology movie?

Thoughts on director Stephen Daldry

When could this take place? What could it be about?

Are there any Obi-wan stories, canon or non canon we’d like to see?

In The Mailbag: Marc Godsiff from the UK asks “Really excellent podcast by the way!I’m wondering if you guys have specific ideas about the plot of The Last Jedi? Who is Snoke, why is Luke on Ahch-To, who are Rey’s parents etc? Over on Talk Star Wars we speculate about these things and I’m always keen to hear the thoughts of other Star Wars fans. Once again, great podcast and thank you for the hard work that goes into producing it!”

Some other great features from the site mentioned in the episode include:

Watch Kyle Newman’s Star Wars live radio plays Smuggler’s Bounty and Smuggler’s Revenge:

