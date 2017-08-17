After years of being rumored and discussed, we have word that another Star Wars spin-off is in the works that will focus on Obi-Wan Kenobi.

This is the first time that the news has come from one of the major entertainment trades, and they even have word that Billy Elliot and The Hours director Stephen Daldry is in early talks to direct.

Find out more about the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off below.

The Hollywood Reporter got the exclusive details on the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off in the works at Lucasfilm, a project that has been rumored for a long time. Reports previously indicated the possibility of an entire trilogy featuring the Jedi Master who trained Anakin Skywalker before the presumed Chosen One turned to the dark side of the Force and became the villain Darth Vader, but as of now there is only one Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off in the works.

While news of the project existing might not be surprising, the choice in director is not what fans would expect. Stephen Daldry is known for directing quiet dramas like The Hours, Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close, and The Reader. He’s far from the first name you’d think of when it comes to contemplating who should craft a new adventure following Obi-Wan Kenobi. But that’s also potentially exciting, because it means that he might have a take on Obi-Wan Kenobi that’s truly compelling. Maybe we’re talking about a more intimate Star Wars movie focusing on Obi-Wan’s isolation and guilt from what happened with Anakin Skywalker.

As of now, there are no details on what kind of story this Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off is aiming to tell, but there’s plenty of time between Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars: A New Hope to tell a story about the Jedi Master in hiding. Some of the time gaps have been filled in thanks to animated shows like Star Wars Rebels and comic books, but the possibilities are endless for any kind of story.

There is currently no word on whether Ewan McGregor will return as Obi-Wan Kenobi, but the actor has frequently reiterated how interested he is in reprising the role. Fans have also hoped to see the actor back in Jedi robes at some point, so it seems like a no-brainer to bring him back in the role that he played for the entire prequel trilogy.

It’s early days on the Obi-Wan Kenobi spin-off with no script in place. A source cautioned to Entertainment Weekly that this is “far from a done deal” and the story is “premature at best,” but if Stephen Daldry closes his deal, he will develop the movie with Lucasfilm and oversee writing as well. Stay tuned to see how this project develops and if Lucasfilm has some kind of official announcement in the works.