On the October 26, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Ben Pearson and Ben Pearson to talk about the latest news, including American Vandal season 2, Justice League box office tracking, more Veronica Mars, Stranger Things after-show, a Bad Boys tv spin-off, and returning members for the family for Fast and Furious 9. And in the Mail Bag, we’ll be trying to answer the question of if dynamic pricing is the future of moviegoing?

At the Water Cooler:

Ben talks about seeing the anime Your Name .

In the News:

In The Mailbag: Is Dynamic Movie Pricing the Future of Moviegoing?

