Who did the dicks? It’s a question that’s been burning its way across the internet ever since last month’s release of the first season of American Vandal, Netflix’s satirical mockumentary series that pokes fun at true crime properties like Serial, Making a Murderer, The Keepers, and The Jinx. And now there’s good news for those who are looking for another deep dive into the mysterious underbelly of Hanover High School’s students: American Vandal season 2 has just been officially announced, and it’s coming to Netflix next year. Check out a quick announcement video below.



American Vandal season 2 announcement trailer

Season 2, which, like season 1, includes eight half-hour episodes, will see the return of co-creators/executive producers Dan Perrault and Tony Yacenda, as well as showrunner/executive producer Dan Lagana. And as the announcement video’s voiceover indicates, the second season’s story will feature the continuing exploits of sophomore documentarian Peter Moldanado (Tyler Alvarez), who spent the whole first season trying to solve the mystery of who spray-painted 27 penises on 27 cars in the school’s faculty parking lot. Was Dylan Maxwell (Jimmy Tatro) really framed? Was there a conspiracy afoot? This show is so great, you guys. I highly recommend checking it out as soon as possible if you haven’t caught up.

Considering the kids we see in the yearbook in this new video aren’t major players in the first season, it stands to reason that season 2 will explore an entirely different story. The trailer dramatically zooms in on a student named Ben Callahan as the voiceover wonders if one “can be born above the law.”

When the trailer for American Vandal first came out, I was skeptical that the show’s premise could justify eight half-hour episodes. But by the end, I was itching to spend even more time in that world. The show is hilarious, yes, but it also surprised me with the way it takes a tonal turn near the end that makes it actually about something instead of just another dick joke.

Grapples with the consequences of public perception in a way the belies its jokey premise. — Ben Pearson (@benpears) September 22, 2017

It can’t be overstated how great the satirical elements of this show are, but it’s secret weapon is making you legitimately care about its characters while also producing a genuinely compelling mystery with plenty of twists and turns. It’s far smarter than it has any right to be, and I’m hoping the second season manages to recapture its brilliant casting and expand its scope to tackle a different style of true crime project now that it’s so perfectly poked fun at season 1’s influences.

All eight episodes of American Vandal season 1 are available on Netflix right now, and season 2 will arrive sometime in 2018 – presumably around September, since that’s when the first season debuted.