On the November 29, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by /Film writers Ben Pearson and Chris Evangelista and special guest Sabina Graves from Superhero News to discuss the latest news, including the possible end of Star Wars' the Skywalker saga, HBO showing airplane edits of movies, Disney is back in talks to buy Fox, the real accusations against John Lasseter are beginning to come to light. And in Our Feature Presentation, Hoai-Tran Bui joins us for a reaction and geeky analysis of the Avengers: Infinity War trailer.

You can subscribe to /Film Daily on iTunes, Google Play, Overcast and all the popular podcast apps (here is the RSS URL if you need it).

In Our Feature Presentation: ‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Trailer Breakdown: The Avengers Are Disassembled As the Earth Comes Under Attack

Our general reactions

Interesting details we noticed

New looks for all the Avengers

Tony’s flip phone

Spidey sense

The giant space ring structure? Why does it look like something from Ultron?

Tony has the arc reactor back

Thoughts on Brolin as Thanos?

Thanos’ infinity stones – the power stone (the orb from guardians) and the space stone (cosmic cube). Where are the other stones?

What the Wakanda invasion means: Wakanda battle seems to confirm soul stone theory

Vision’s fate? What would it mean for Scarlet Witch?

Loki turns again, gives Cube to Thanos

The Black Order, we see Proxima Midnight fighting Cap

Outriders? Who are they?

Banner in the Hulkbuster suit, but why?

Thor remains one-eyed

Other observations

Final thoughts

/Film Daily is published every weekday, bringing you the most exciting news from the world of movies and television as well as deeper dives into the great features from slashfilm.com.