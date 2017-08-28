On the August 28, 2017 episode of /Film Daily, Peter Sciretta is joined by Brad Oman, Jacob Hall and Hoai-Tran Bui. to talk about the news, including Kingsman 2 presented in 270 degrees, Guardians of the Galaxy Mission Breakout gets a Halloween makeover, Black Mirror season 4 trailer reactions and observations, and another Jumper tv series. In our feature presentation, we suggest 14 actors who could play The Joker in WB’s origin story film.

In the News:

In Our Feature Presentation, Portrait of the Joker as a Young Man: 14 Actors Who Could Play the Young Clown Prince of Crime.

