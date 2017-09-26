When Blade Runner 2049 was announced, many cinephiles reacted with suspicion. Ridley Scott’s original 1982 film is one of the staples of the science fiction genre, and one that posed a long-term question – is Deckard a replicant? – that geeks have been arguing about ever since. But a sequel? Now? Really? Then Denis Villeneuve (Arrival, Sicario, Enemy) signed on to direct, and he brought legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins with him. The tide began to shift. Fans were still hesitant, but there was some hope.

Now, the first reactions to the film have hit the web, and they’re wildly positive. Has Villeneuve done the impossible and delivered a new sci-fi classic? Read the first Blade Runner 2049 early buzz below.



.@BladeRunner 2049 is phenomenal. Visually mind-blowing sci-fi w/ noir roots shining through in a tight, twisty mystery. Best of 2017 so far pic.twitter.com/kT4ZzWWlOQ — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017

Denis Villeneuve is unquestionably one of the elite working directors & there's no excuse if Deakins doesn't win the Oscar #BladeRunner2049 — (((Eric Eisenberg))) (@eeisenberg) September 26, 2017

Good news! BLADE RUNNER 2049 is a terrific continuation and expansion of the orig. Wasn't hoping for much, ended up LOVING it. (Even Leto!) — Jordan Hoffman (@jhoffman) September 26, 2017

Our own @JimmytotheO calls @bladerunner "Astonishing… More than just a visual wonder, it's a groundbreaking science fiction masterpiece." pic.twitter.com/ulDJYJzMqT — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) September 26, 2017

I saw #BladeRunner2049 and it is BREATHTAKING. It's an impressive follow-up, preserving mysteries, adding new ones, expanding the universe. — The Bibbidook (@WilliamBibbiani) September 26, 2017

And best of all, #BladeRunner2049 feels like it was made in the same world. Like they traveled back there to film it. Nailed the aesthetic. — The Bibbidook (@WilliamBibbiani) September 26, 2017

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is sci-fi masterpiece; the kind of deep-cut genre film we don't see anymore. Visually mind blowing, absolutely fantastic pic.twitter.com/A1d6ohmj3s — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017

I think this Blade Runner is better than the original, and also proves Denis Villeneuve is the most exciting director working right now — ErikDavis (@ErikDavis) September 26, 2017

I've seen Blade Runner 2049 and it was great. Visually stunning, emotionally engaging in a way I didn't expect. And that's all I can say — Jim Vejvoda (@JimVejvoda) September 26, 2017

#BladeRunner2049 was one of the most mind-blowing films I've seen. It's breathtaking and transportive. Denis Villeneuve has a masterpiece. — Jenna Busch (@JennaBusch) September 26, 2017

I've seen Blade Runner 2049 and it's FUCKING INCREDIBLE. — Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) September 26, 2017

Everyone bow down to Denis Villeneuve. He’s done the impossible and delivered a huge home run with 'Blade Runner 2049'. Loved it. pic.twitter.com/fjhAJgnwqT — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

Blade Runner 2049 is absolutely loaded with spoilers. Even the plot of the film is a spoiler. If you are going to see it avoid reviews. pic.twitter.com/MLrCmJgLtF — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

Even if you have no interest in the film, the breathtaking Cinematography by Roger Deakins is worth the price of admission. He’s a God. pic.twitter.com/vofTBDqsjJ — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

You do not have to have seen the original ‘Blade Runner’ to watch ‘Blade Runner 2049’. But it will def make the film better if you have. pic.twitter.com/7Gjd7GnmpS — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) September 26, 2017

Am I allowed to say how much I love Blade Runner 2049 now? — Sara Vilkomerson (@Vilkomerson) September 26, 2017

BLADE RUNNER 2049: The thrill of mood and extensional joys of self-reflection. Villeneuve’s slow-burn obsessions have never felt more SEEN. — Jason (@jasonosia) September 26, 2017

Cinematography/costumes/production design off the charts GREAT. Also probably contains the best (cyber) sex scene since Spike Jonze’s HER — Jason (@jasonosia) September 26, 2017

In terms of science fiction filmmaking and world-building, #BladeRunner2049 might be a masterpiece. I think I loved it. Want to see it again — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017

#BladeRunner2049 is also a Denis Villeneuve movie through and through. Chilly, oppressive, gut-wrenchingly effective , and utterly human. — Drew Dietsch (@DrewDietsch) September 26, 2017

BLADE RUNNER 2049 is great. The third act is ????????????. Denis' run continues. — Brandon Norwood (@bwood0824) September 26, 2017

Wow. I haven’t seen praise that effusive since War For The Planet of the Apes, and considering that is one of my favorite movies of the year so far, I’m now anxiously awaiting a screening of Blade Runner 2049. The word “masterpiece” is used four times in those tweets above, which is an awful lot considering that particular group of critics, who aren’t often as prone to exaggeration as some others online.

Blade Runner 2049 is gorgeous, and I still don't know if I loved it. I'm still thinking about it, though, and that's good. — K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017

Here's the thing about Blade Runner 2049: It's hard to know if it's good or bad, since what it mostly is is LONG — K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017

I've also been wondering for days how it would even be possible to make #BladeRunner2049 better, and it's impossible. It's such a whole. — K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017

If you took out one part that was not as good, you'd lose the good parts, too. It's a challenging as hell film. — K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017

And, dammit, my absolute favorite part of #BladeRunner2049 is a huge spoiler and I have to just swallow my thoughts about it for a few weeks — K. M. Trendacosta (@k_trendacosta) September 26, 2017

And as you can see, even she has lots of nice things to say about the film. We could very well be looking at the real deal here, folks. As usual, when a studio allows responses out in the public this far before a movie’s release date, it’s a display of confidence on their part; generally speaking, they know when they have a solid film on their hands, and that definitely seems to be the case with this. Consider us officially excited.

Harrison Ford, Ryan Gosling, Jared Leto, Dave Bautista, Robin Wright, Ana de Armas, Mackenzie Davis, Edward James Olmos, Barkhad Abdi, and more co-star. You can watch more than 20 minutes of behind-the-scenes footage here, and prepare yourself for the year’s longest blockbuster: this sucker has a runtime of 2 hours and 43 minutes.

Officer K (Ryan Gosling), a new blade runner for the Los Angeles Police Department, unearths a long-buried secret that has the potential to plunge what’s left of society into chaos. His discovery leads him on a quest to find Rick Deckard (Harrison Ford), a former blade runner who’s been missing for 30 years.

Blade Runner 2049 arrives in theaters on October 6, 2017.