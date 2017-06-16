War For the Planet of the Apes is /Film’s most anticipated movie of the summer and it looks like our faith that director Matt Reeves would make a sequel worthy of Dawn of the Planet of the Apes has been rewarded. Screenings have begun and according to the first reactions, this could be one of the best movies of 2017.

While those who attended these early screenings are not allowed to publish reviews yet, they are allowed to react on social media. That’s a sign of confidence from 20th Century Fox, especially since the film doesn’t open for another month. The most striking thing about these early reactions is not the fact that everyone likes the movie – it’s the fact that everyone seems shaken to the bone by it.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes was a powerful experience because it valued emotion over spectacle. It pulled off something truly unique, presenting the action (and violence) as something abhorrent, something we didn’t want to see. It seems like Reeves has done it again.

Here are some of the early reactions:

GOD DAMN IT'S SO FUCKING GOOD — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

The most amazing thing about War/Apes is how enamored Reeves is with faces. So much of the film is in close-up. You fall into the eyes. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

You'd expect a movie like this to stay wide. Particularly shooting w/ Alexa 65. But that density of image is why Reeves loved the close-ups. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

I'm still buzzing about it. This is not a typical tent pole film by any stretch. The emotional tension throughout is like a high wire. — Kristopher Tapley (@kristapley) June 16, 2017

I just had the pleasure of seeing #WarForThePlanet of the Apes. Jesus, you guys. Start hydrating now, you're going to need it. Wow. — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

If you thought you had no more feels left after @WolverineMovie, you are mistaken.#WarForThePlanet — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

I'm dumbstruck by what they continue to accomplish. #WarForThePlanet — Grae Drake (@graedrake) June 16, 2017

#WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is magical. Apes on horseback in blowing snow, nuanced acting by Apes & Humans! @mattreevesLA rules! — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) June 16, 2017

Apes ???? together Strong ???? #WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is just phenomenal, I could watch ???? on ???? in the mountains & snow ?? forever! Wow!!! — Harry Knowles (@headgeek666) June 16, 2017

It's OFFICIAL! #WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is AMAZING! Deep, dark, EPIC! RISE + DAWN + WAR = one of the BEST MOVIE TRILOGIES EVER! #HailCaesar pic.twitter.com/MEvaWumGUS — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 16, 2017

The BEST movie of the summer is HERE! #WarForThePlanetOfTheApes is a LANDMARK TRIUMPH! Gripping, intense, powerful, moving, MAGNIFICENT! pic.twitter.com/bn3UnZTlGl — Scott Mantz (@MovieMantz) June 16, 2017

Matt Reeves' "War for the Planet of the Apes" returns to the tense scheme of imprisonment and impending escape that made "Rise" so wowser. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

Second half is "Escape From Alcatraz" + "The Great Escape" w/ Andy Serkis' Caesar playing a fusion of Steve McQueen & Richard Attenborough. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

With "War," Reeves is delivering on an emotional & mise-en-scene level that is way, WAY above Marvel/D.C. bullshit. Masterful filmmaking. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

Either you get it or you don't — "War" is about character & emotion, almost a silent film, an apes movie directed by Sergei Eisenstein. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

"War" is a world-class filmmaking top to bottom. Equal to "Rise" and — it has to be said — better than "Dawn of the Planet of the Apes." — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

"War's" human-simian performances — especially from Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson, Steve Zahn, Amiah Miller and Karin Konoval — are tops. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

Jerry Bruckheimer used to call his '90s guy movies steak, not hamburger. "War" is a megaplex flick, sure, but it's ribbed Chateaubriand. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

When a really well-made, emotionally alive film comes along, we're all reminded that's it's the singer, not the song. Quality brushstrokes. — Hollywood Elsewhere (@wellshwood) June 16, 2017

#WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes is the bleakest summer blockbuster I can recall. Suicide, torture, whipping, crying monkeys. It's unrelenting. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

Saw #WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes – that upcoming Batman movie is gonna look AMAZING. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

#WarOfThePlanetOfTheApes: the special effects are so seamless it's downright eerie. Makes case for future without proper actors. — Nigel M. Smith (@nigelmfs) June 16, 2017

A series of early War the For the Planet of the Apes screenings are being held on June 19, so expect another wave of reactions in just a few days. Once again, it’s worth noting that screening nearly a month early feels like a sign of confidence from Fox. This is the kind of thing you see happen when a studio knows they have an actual good movie on their hands (sometimes a rarity in the summer!) and want to do everything in their power to get the word out. Our own Ethan Anderton and Hoai-Tran Bui will be attending these early screenings, so definitely keep an eye open for their reactions. We expect to be updating this post early next week.

War For the Planet of the Apes opens on July 14, 2017. Let’s close this out with this very cool poster by artist Matt Ferguson, which was created as a wrap gift for the WETA visual effects crew.