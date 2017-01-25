One of the most pleasant surprises to come out of yesterday’s Oscar nominations was the amount of love shown for Denis Villeneuve‘s Arrival, which the /Film staff voted the best film of 2016. Although awards recognition for genre films is becoming more common, “science fiction” is still considered a dirty word at the Academy Awards. The success of Avatar and Mad Max: Fury Road at previous ceremonies still feels like a fluke.

So yeah, it’s pretty cool to see Arrival nab eight Oscar nominations and Paramount is giving the film a victory lap by releasing the film back into theaters this weekend.

In the doldrums of January, another chance to see Arrival feels like a relief. The film was already a hit when it was released in November, grossing $95 million against a modest $47 million budget, but another weekend in theaters should allow it to cross that coveted $100 million mark. Hey, if Oscar buzz means more people seeking out and seeing one of the best movies of last year, then I’ll never complain about the Oscars ever again.

But they make it so easy to complain, because this will also mean more people will realize that Amy Adams was robbed of a Best Actress nomination. She’s the heart and soul of the whole damn movie and as deserving of recognition as everyone else. And considering the news headlines assaulting our sensibilities this week, a movie about a tough, smart female scientist using logic and compassion to prevent total disaster may be exactly what we need.

