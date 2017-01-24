2017 Oscar Nominations: ‘La La Land’ Leads the Pack With a Record-Tying 14 Nominations
Posted on Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 by Jacob Hall
Well, here we are: the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are here. For some of you, this is one of the biggest days of the year. For others, it’s an excuse to look at the ground, stick your fingers in your ears, and hum. But one thing is for certain: we’re going to spend the next month talking all about these nominated films, right up until those little golden statuettes are handed out on February 26, 2017.
You can peruse the complete list of 2017 Oscar nominations below.
As expected, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land dominated the nominations with 14 nods, tying the record for most nominations for a single film. Also as expected, Moonlight was the second heavy hitter, walking away with eight nominations. Not quite as expected: Arrival locked down eight nominations, which is unusual for a science fiction film (although certainly well-earned). Also note quite as expected: the strong showing for Lion, which leapt ahead of several heavy-hitters with seven nods.
In the second rung, you have Manchester by the Sea with six nominations and Hacksaw Ridge with five. Fences and Hell or High Water both nabbed four nominations each. And despite only landing three nominations, Hidden Figures scooped up one of the Best Picture slots, so it all evens out in the end.
The 2017 Oscar Nominations
Best Picture
Arrival
Fences
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Hidden Figures
La La Land
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Best Director
Denis Villeneuve, Arrival
Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Barry Jenkins, Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Best Actress
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea
Dev Patel, Lion
Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Best Original Screenplay
Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster
Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea
Mike Mills, 20th Century Women
Best Adapted Screenplay
Eric Heisserer, Arrival
August Wilson, Fences
Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures
Luke Davies, Lion
Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight
Best Film Editing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
La La Land
Moonlight
Best Cinematography
Arrival
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Silence
Best Production Design
Arrival
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Hail, Caeasar!
La La Land
Passengers
Best Costume Design
Allied
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Florence Floster Jenkins
Jackie
La La Land
Best Make-up and Hairstyling
A Man Called Ove
Star Trek Beyond
Suicide Squad
Best Original Score
Jackie
La La Land
Lion
Moonlight
Passengers
Best Original Song
“Audition,” La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls
“City of Stars,” La La Land
“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana
Best Visual Effects
Deepwater Horizon
Doctor Strange
The Jungle Book
Kubo and the Two Strings
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Deepwater Horizon
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Sully
Best Sound Mixing
Arrival
Hacksaw Ridge
La La Land
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
13 Hours
Best Foreign Language Film
Land of Mine
A Man Called Ove
The Salesman
Tanna
Toni Erdmann
Best Documentary Feature
Fire at Sea
I Am Not Your Negro
Life, Animated
O.J.: Made in America
13th
Best Documentary Short
Extremis
4.1 Miles
Joe’s Violin
Watani: My Homeland
The White Helmets
Best Animated Feature
Kubo and the Two Strings
Moana
My Life as a Zucchini
The Red Turtle
Zootopia
Best Animated Short
Blind Vaysha
Borrowed Time
Pear Cider and Cigarettes
Pearl
Piper
Best Live-Action Short
Ennemis Interieurs
La Femme et le TGV
Silent Nights
Sing
TimecodeCool Posts From Around the Web:
