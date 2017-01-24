Well, here we are: the nominations for the 89th Annual Academy Awards are here. For some of you, this is one of the biggest days of the year. For others, it’s an excuse to look at the ground, stick your fingers in your ears, and hum. But one thing is for certain: we’re going to spend the next month talking all about these nominated films, right up until those little golden statuettes are handed out on February 26, 2017.

You can peruse the complete list of 2017 Oscar nominations below.

As expected, Damien Chazelle’s La La Land dominated the nominations with 14 nods, tying the record for most nominations for a single film. Also as expected, Moonlight was the second heavy hitter, walking away with eight nominations. Not quite as expected: Arrival locked down eight nominations, which is unusual for a science fiction film (although certainly well-earned). Also note quite as expected: the strong showing for Lion, which leapt ahead of several heavy-hitters with seven nods.

In the second rung, you have Manchester by the Sea with six nominations and Hacksaw Ridge with five. Fences and Hell or High Water both nabbed four nominations each. And despite only landing three nominations, Hidden Figures scooped up one of the Best Picture slots, so it all evens out in the end.

The 2017 Oscar Nominations

Best Picture

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Best Director

Denis Villeneuve, Arrival

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

Best Actress

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Best Original Screenplay

Taylor Sheridan, Hell or High Water

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou, The Lobster

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Mike Mills, 20th Century Women

Best Adapted Screenplay

Eric Heisserer, Arrival

August Wilson, Fences

Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, Hidden Figures

Luke Davies, Lion

Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McRaney, Moonlight

Best Film Editing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

Best Cinematography

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

Best Production Design

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caeasar!

La La Land

Passengers

Best Costume Design

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Floster Jenkins

Jackie

La La Land

Best Make-up and Hairstyling

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

Best Original Score

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

Best Original Song

“Audition,” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

Best Visual Effects

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

Best Sound Mixing

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours

Best Foreign Language Film

Land of Mine

A Man Called Ove

The Salesman

Tanna

Toni Erdmann

Best Documentary Feature

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

O.J.: Made in America

13th

Best Documentary Short

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

Best Animated Feature

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

Best Animated Short

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

Best Live-Action Short

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme et le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode