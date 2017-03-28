An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power is bound to the be the 2017 movie that many audiences willfully choose to ignore. The same thing happened with 2006’s Oscar-winning An Inconvenient Truth – too many people simply don’t want to acknowledge or accept responsibility for certain catastrophes that are just over the horizon. We live in unnerving times and here’s a movie that promises worse times ahead.

The first trailer for the film, which premiered to sobering responses at the Sundance Film Festival earlier this year, has arrived.

An Inconvenient Truth was practically a concert movie, a feature-length presentation from former Vice President Al Gore as a explained the perils of climate change. An Inconvenient Sequel arrives a decade later, in a world where many of the first film’s warnings have been ignored completely. It is chilling that this trailer arrives on the same day that Donald Trump has issued an executive order to roll back the environment guidelines established by the Obama administration.

Our own Peter Sciretta reviewed An Inconvenient Sequel out of Sundance, where he said the film is depressing…and just inspiring enough:

For those of us still wallowing in defeat and scared shitless about the next four years, this film might come too soon for comfort. This movie isn’t as hopeful as An Inconvenient Truth. Truth to Power is a blockbuster sequel of the dark and gritty Nolan era. It is equal parts depressing, infuriating, inspiring and stressful. But the film isn’t without a tinge of hope. While An Inconvenient Truth was a shock to the system, the depressing nature of this follow-up feels more like a direct call to action.

Ethan Anderton saw it as well and wrote about how Al Gore’s mission has evolved in the years since the first movie:

With Al Gore being away from the political scene for so long, he doesn’t have to phrase his message to stop climate change so delicately anymore. There are moments in An Inconvenient Sequel when Gore gets passionately worked up. He’s not doing this for a political career. He’s not doing this just to save the planet. He’s doing this to save lives and help developing nations so they don’t have to confront so many terrible natural disasters that their economy can’t afford to recover from.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power opens on July 28, 2017. Here’s the official synopsis: