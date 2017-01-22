One of the films that kicked off the first night of the 2017 Sundance Film Festival was An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power, a follow-up to former vice president Al Gore‘s 2006 documentary An Inconvenient Truth. The film is another wake up call for climate change deniers who keep hitting the snooze button while the evidence of global warming is all around them.

The first clip from An Inconvenient Sequel has been released (to go hand-in-hand with all the positive buzz), and it references one of the highly criticized parts from the original film. One prediction from An Inconvenient Truth dealt with flooding in downtown New York City, right into the 9/11 memorial, and many thought that sounded ridiculous. But it wasn’t.

Watch An Inconvenient Sequel clip after the jump.

With Al Gore being away from the political scene for so long, he doesn’t have to phrase his message to stop climate change so delicately anymore. There are moments in An Inconvenient Sequel when Gore gets passionately worked up. He’s not doing this for a political career. He’s not doing this just to save the planet. He’s doing this to save lives and help developing nations so they don’t have to confront so many terrible natural disasters that their economy can’t afford to recover from.

An Inconvenient Sequel is another must-see documentary that people must listen to. It’s not a matter of politics, as the documentary’s most important points about climate change have even been accepted by politicians from the opposite side of the political party that Gore represented in the White House as vice president and on the campaign trail as a presidential candidate.

An Inconvenient Sequel: Truth to Power has already been picked up by Paramount Pictures for distribution, so you’ll be able to see it sometime later this year. Make sure you don’t miss it.