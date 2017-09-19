Zack Snyder’s short film Snow Steam Iron is now available to stream on the social network Vero. The arrival of the short comes at dark moment in the filmmaker’s career and this could provide some interesting insight into what the director of Batman v Superman, Watchmen, and 300 is doing now that he’s stepped away from superhero movies for the time being. After all, sometimes an artist needs to get back to the basics and clear his head.

Of course, you have to download an app to watch it, but we’ll get to that in a moment.

Zack Snyder recently departed the highly-anticipated Justice League after the tragic suicide of his daughter, releasing a statement saying “The demands of this job are pretty intense. It is all-consuming. And in the last two months, I’ve come to the realization…I’ve decided to take a step back from the movie to be with my family, be with my kids, who really need me. They are all having a hard time. I’m having a hard time.”

But the filmmaker hasn’t stopped working entirely. Today, Zack Snyder’s short film Snow Steam Iron, which the director shot on an iPhone, arrived online. Snyder teased the short earlier in the month, tweeting out a poster with the caption “What can you do with your talented friends & family, no money and a weekend?”

What can you do with your talented friends & family, no money and a weekend? #SnowSteamIron #ShortFilm #ComingSoon pic.twitter.com/vVSEVftjT4 — Zack Snyder (@ZackSnyder) September 8, 2017

Snow Steam Iron may have been a no-budget, quickly shot affair, but based on the trailer, it looks like another work of finely polished, visually entrancing work from Snyder. Anyone is free to watch Snyder’s short, but there’s a catch: you have download the Vero app and register an account first. Anyone hesitant to add yet another social media app to their list might balk at that idea, but this is an undeniably a clever way to market the app and give Snyder’s fans the type of material they crave.

“Snow gently falls on the blood-stained streets of a seedy out-of-time New York City,” intones the ominous synopsis. “Steam envelopes the nightmare unfolding within its narrow alleys. Iron is the will of the one who would dare to resist… fight… survive.”

Here’s the Snow Steam Iron trailer:

This isn’t Snyder’s first foray into a shorter medium. The Watchmen helmer also directed several commercials for Budwiser and more before breaking into big blockbuster filmmaking. Notes for Snow Steam Iron detail how Snyder wanted to “look at filmmaking through a new lens” and how with this project he hoped to “answer the question; what could be accomplished over the course of a few days, with a small group of friends and family, shooting simply on an iPhone.”

You can watch Snyder’s short film Snow Steam Iron (once you sign up for Vero, that is) here. For more details, here is the official description of the short: