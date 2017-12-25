The X-Files is coming back yet again for an 11th and possibly final season. FOX brought the cult procedural show back to life last year with a limited event series, and the results were mixed at best. While season 10 had to pack everything into six episodes, season 11 will run for 10 hours, which will hopefully give the series more room to breathe. But for now, a new X-Files season 11 behind the scenes video introduces you to the new adventures of Agents Mulder and Scully.

As a big fan of the original run of The X-Files, I was very excited for the season 10 revival that FOX aired in 2016. And then I watched it. While there was one truly great episode (“Mulder and Scully Meet the Were-Monster”), the bulk of season 10 left a lot to be desired, and one episode in particular – where Mulder takes magic mushrooms and trips out while dancing to “Achy Breaky Heart” – was so offensively terrible that I came away thinking I’d be fine if FOX let the show end once and for all. But they didn’t, and here we are, on the cusp of The X-Files season 11.

In a new X-Files season 11 behind the scenes video, star David Duchovny suggests that those extra episodes will result in a better pay-off for fans.

X-Files Behind the Scenes

Maybe I’m reading too much into this, but the overall tone of this behind the scenes look seems to be apologetic, as if everyone involved is attempting to assure fans that this new season will make up for the lackluster one before it. Star Gillian Anderson insists that the new season “Feels more like a quintessential X-Files.” Mitch Pileggi is also on hand to tell audiences that we’ll finally get more info on what’s been up with Assistant Director Walter Skinner. Oh, and there’s going to be more stuff about Mulder and Scully’s baby, William. Yay?

Look, I may have been disappointed with X-Files season 10, but it’s still hard to resist this show. Duchovny and Anderson continue to have great chemistry together, and if season 11 lets them do their thing without injecting too much nonsense, everything should turn out well. That said, I truly think it’s time for The X-Files to ride of into the sunset after this season. There’s not much more life left in this series, and fans will always have the original run to hold onto when all is said and done.

The X-Files season 11 will premiere on January 3, 2018.