Over the New Year’s weekend, Disney celebrated the arrival of 2018 by promoting three of their forthcoming major releases hitting theaters this year. The studio has the animated sequels Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 and The Incredibles 2 on the schedule, as well as the live-action fantasy adventure A Wrinkle in Time, and each of the movies has received a new teaser for eager fans to check out.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2

So far the only footage we’ve seen from Wreck-It Ralph 2 came in the form of a video that played at the film’s booth at The D23 Expo back in 2017 (where we learned a lot about the movie). Unfortunately, the above teaser doesn’t really feature footage from the movie, but merely Ralph being a bit embarrassed after ripping a 2017 banner to celebrate the arrival of 2018. Does that mean an official teaser trailer will arrive soon? It’s certainly possible, but since the movie doesn’t arrive until November 21, 2018, more than likely Disney will wait to release a trailer with the arrival of A Wrinkle in Time in March. Speaking of which…

A Wrinkle in Time

This TV spot features some new footage of Chris Pine as the kidnapped father of our hero Meg Murry, a young girl played by newcomer Storm Reid. There’s even a quick shot of Meg’s mother, Dr. Kate Murry, who will be played by Gugu Mbatha-Raw (Black Mirror, Jupiter Ascending). However, the TV spot doesn’t really explain much of the story. For that, you’ll have to check out the most recently released theatrical trailer from back in November. Or you can read the official synopsis right here:

Meg Murry and her little brother, Charles Wallace, have been without their scientist father, Mr. Murry, for five years, ever since he discovered a new planet and used the concept known as a tesseract to travel there. Joined by Meg’s classmate Calvin O’Keefe and guided by the three mysterious astral travelers known as Mrs. Whatsit, Mrs. Who and Mrs. Which, the children brave a dangerous journey to a planet that possesses all of the evil in the universe.

You can also check out a few new motion posters that were released online through the film’s official Twitter account. Otherwise, A Wrinkle in Time will hit theaters on March 9, 2018.

Here’s a toast to an Incredible New Year. #Incredibles2 pic.twitter.com/85rTqukGnV — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) December 31, 2017

The Incredibles 2

Finally, a new The Incredibles 2 teaser rang in the new year with a little pun. Disney promoted the forthcoming sequel with a musical tweet and a “toast” to the new year. But rather than raising a glass of champagne (since this is Disney after all), they have a piece of toast on a plate, likely from the family of supers we haven’t seen since 2004. Right there on the toast is the logo for The Incredibles 2.

Sadly that means there’s no new footage from the movie. But since The Incredibles 2 arrives much earlier in the year than Wreck-It Ralph 2, there’s a good chance that a new trailer will arrive in March with A Wrinkle in Time as well. In the meantime, you can check out the first teaser trailer for last year over here, as well as a new image right here.

The Incredibles 2 hits theaters on June 15, 2018.