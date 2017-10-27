Justice League is weeks away from hitting theaters, which means the cast is out there doing all sorts of promotion for the highly anticipated DCEU film. As part of that recent promotion, star Gal Gadot revealed that the Wonder Woman story was altered in the wake of Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice in an attempt to bring some hope to the dour DCEU.

When Wonder Woman made her big screen debut in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice, the character was a bit jaded. She revealed to Bruce Wayne, aka Batman, that she had turned her back on mankind 100 years ago, and was reluctant to get involved with humanity’s troubles. Yet when Wonder Woman hit theaters last year, there was no indication of Diana giving up on us foolish mortals. In fact, the film even ends with Diana’s voiceover telling us “Only love can save this world. So I stay. I fight, and I give…for the world I know it can be. This is my mission, now. Forever.”

For the sake of continuity, and I guess also because some people like to wallow in misery, some fans were left wondering after Wonder Woman ended just what the heck happened to that whole “giving up on mankind” idea. Now we have our answer! In a candid interview (via Screen Rant), Wonder Woman and Justice League star Gal Gadot revealed the simple truth – the idea of Wonder Woman abandoning human beings to their own fates was dropped entirely. Here’s what Gadot had to say:

“We realized that actually, there is no way that Wonder Woman will ever give up on mankind. The reason why she left the island was because she wanted to make their life better and safer – they are her calling. So – I’m giving you a very honest answer – sometimes, in a creative process, you establish something that is not necessarily the right decision, but then you can always correct it and change it. So Wonder Woman will always be there as far as she concerns for mankind.”

Here is video of Gadot’s comments:

In other words, Wonder Woman essentially retconned Batman v. Superman. This is actually a refreshing answer, and proof that the powers-that-be working behind the scenes on the DC films are learning from their mistakes. It also makes so much more sense for Wonder Woman as a character, and it’s much more rewarding over all. Wouldn’t you prefer a hero who sticks with us dumb human beings even when we make terrible mistakes and strives to help us better ourselves, rather than one who just throws her hands up and says, “Screw this, I’m outta here”?

Hopefully this trend of DC learning from incorrect past decisions continues on into Justice League, which hits theaters November 17, 2017.