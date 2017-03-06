Wonder Woman is coming to theaters this summer, with Gal Gadot starring in the DC Comics superhero’s first solo outing after debuting in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. With the exception of a photo revealing Diana Prince posing with some soldiers in World War I, her life remains shrouded in mystery in that film. But that’s about to change.

Director Patty Jenkins is giving us Wonder Woman’s origin story. While comic book movie fans may be tired of finding out about how these superheroes began, Wonder Woman has never been given this treatment on the big screen before. It helps that she has one of the more unique origin stories in comic book lore, so this won’t feel like we’re treading familiar territory.

Warner Bros. invited /Film to their post-production facility in London, England for a story presentation (as well as a preview of footage) that laid out some new Wonder Woman plot details, explaining what the first act of the film will entail.

If you want to go into Wonder Woman fresh, then stop reading! There may be some spoilers below, depending on what you don’t want to know about the movie.

Wonder Woman is a Flashback

The movie opens in modern day, after the events of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. Diana Prince is working at the Louvre in Paris in the antiquities department. While at work, she receives a package from Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) containing the photo that she was trying to obtain from Lex Luthor in Batman v Superman. Since this is Diana’s first adventure away from her life with the rest of the Amazonians, she begins to drift back to the memories of how she came to be involved with Steve Trevor and the war to end all wars.

The World of Themyscira

Our story begins on this lush island where the race of people known as the Amazons live, isolated from the rest of the world. Some of the concept art shown to us revealed a path of waterfalls that runs through parts of what you would consider the residential section of the island.

The architecture reminded me of Minas Tirith from Lord of the Rings: Return of the King if the structures were built into the landscape rather than just on the side of a mountain. Structures are covered with greenery and have water flowing freely all around with much of the interiors exposed to the outside elements, not unlike the throne room seen above.

The Origins of the Amazons

We meet Diana in this paradise world when she’s eight years old. We’re fortunate enough to meet her at this age so we can be privy to a bedtime story that lets us know where Diana and all the Amazon people in Temyscira came from. A storybook is being read to Diana, and the pages come to life through animation (similar in style to a movie Michelangelo painting), revealing a time before time itself was a concept, a time when gods rules the Earth.

Zeus creates mankind to be companions to the gods, letting man and god coexist peacefully. But Zeus’ son Ares becomes jealous of the relationship that Zeus has with mankind. Ares manipulates the minds of mankind to corrupt them, turning them against each other. This thrusts makind into a series of wars, all the while Ares decides to start killing off the other gods, stopping them from influencing mankind.

In order to stop Ares, Zeus creates the Amazons, which includes Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen), the queen of the Amazons and future mother of Diana Prince. There’s also Robin Wright as General Antiope and Lisa Loven Kongsli as Lieutenant Menalippe, both Hippolyta’s sisters. They succeed in stopping Ares from creating chaos, but only for a short time.

Ares has a rage that cannot be contained, and he ends up convincing mankind to enslave the Amazons. While enslaved, Ares has killed all the remaining gods, leaving only Zeus to stop him. In their battle, Zeus lands a crushing blow to Ares that wounds him severely. But Zeus has been fatally injured as well, and in his dying breath, he creates the island of Themyscira so the Amazons have somewhere they can escape to, away from mankind, and safe from Ares.

In addition to giving the Amazons their home island, Zeus also left behind another valuable item: the sword known as the Godkiller. It’s the only weapon capable of killing Ares, should he ever begin to create trouble on Earth again.