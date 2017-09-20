Even though Wonder Woman hit Blu-ray this week, the movie only just dropped out of the top 15 movies at the box office this past weekend. So far, Patty Jenkins‘ origin story for the DC Comics superhero has raked in $818 million worldwide, proving that there can be good movies in the DC Extended Universe, and that audiences want quality female-led superhero movies.

If you loved Wonder Woman, don’t worry, the folks at Honest Trailers aren’t here to rain on your parade. But they do have to point out that Wonder Woman isn’t without some flaws, despite the fact it’s a powerful, inspiring superhero tale that succeeds where all the other DCEU movies fall short. Watch the Wonder Woman Honest Trailer below.

Most of the problems with Wonder Woman lie with the villains. It’s essentially the kind of issue that Marvel has with their villains where they’re not written in anywhere near as compelling a way as the hero, complete with hokey dialogue and dull visual effects bringing to life Ares the god of war. Plus, let’s not forget how Erich Ludendorff (Danny Huston) and Dr. Poison (Elena Anaya) occasionally act like villains from that Batman TV series from the ’60s. But we’ll take the good with the bad.

If you only saw Wonder Woman once, this Honest Trailer serves as a fine reminder of not only how much ass Gal Gadot kicks in this movie, but also how fierce and stunning she looks while doing it. There’s nothing that says a superhero has to be attractive, but in the case of Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, it’s certainly not a shortcoming.