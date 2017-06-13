The DCEU hit its first home run with Wonder Woman, finally giving one of DC Comics’ Trinity characters her own long-awaited live-action movie. Monster director Patty Jenkins absolutely crushed it, blending fantastical worlds, Greek myths, historical fact, and a period setting into a terrific synthesis of comic book movie images that felt like a real movie instead of just a collection of sloppily edited scenes.

Jenkins has earned bragging rights because of the film’s critical reception and stellar box office returns, but the director relayed a Wonder Woman reaction to fans on Twitter yesterday that means more to her than either of those things.



Check this out:

My producer just sent me this… ABSOLUTELY INCREDIBLE! This makes every hard day worth it. Thank you to whomever wrote it!!???????????? pic.twitter.com/3DzIaMueIh — Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) June 11, 2017

When I first saw this pop up, I wasn’t quite ready to take it at face value because it seems exactly like the kind of thing that might be specifically designed and engineered to go viral (not by Jenkins, of course, but by whomever wrote it initially). Like many of you, I’m sure, I’ve been burned by so many fake memes and viral fads online over the years that I always tend to take these things with a grain of salt. Example: I had to Google to confirm Chuck E. Cheese’s real middle name is actually “Entertainment” when that info floated around last week.

But take a look at that list again. I mean, that’s pretty damn awesome, isn’t it? Even if it is totally fake, the fact that something so purely good is being used to spread joy is exactly the kind of positive influence the movie itself wonderfully espouses. Like Wonder Woman, that note is the kind of thing that makes me want to believe in the decency of humanity, and in a societal landscape in which hope can often be hard to come by, I’ll take any sliver of it I can get.

Even if this particular piece happens to be fake, I’m convinced the movie is having a positive impact on people across the country. Talk to any woman you know who’s seen it and listen to them explain their experience watching it. This has gone beyond just a superhero movie; Wonder Woman has transcended the genre to become a beacon in a time when we desperately needed one.

Wonder Woman is in theaters now.