If there was anything truly wrong about Wonder Woman, it’s that there wasn’t nearly enough Etta Candy. Lucy Davis‘ scene-stealing performance as the buoyant and bullish secretary was delightful every time she was on screen, and provided much of the levity for the film.

And she’s back in action, this time recruiting Steve Trevor’s band of misfits for a post-war mission in a Wonder Woman bonus scene available exclusively on the superhero movie’s upcoming Blu-ray and DVD release.

The short preview of the scene provided by Yahoo begins with a familiar joint to us — the bar where Diana first met Steve’s compatriots. Etta joins Sameer, Charlie, and Chief Napi at their table with a little squeal at the delight of finding them “in this…establishment.”

“It is our first mission, top secret,” Etta said smugly sitting down and laying a book at the table. The three men lean in to listen intently as she describes, “After the bombings in Liege along the Western Front, the powers that be found something — it’s very old, it’s very powerful, and they want us,” she gestures around gleefully, “to recover the artifact and deliver it to the Americans.”

“I mean we don’t want it in the wrong hands, do we?” she adds.

It’s a scene very reminiscent of the other epilogue to the superhero film set during a historical war — Peggy Carter and the Howling Commandos from Marvel’s Captain America: The First Avenger are shown in flashback in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. retrieving ancient and powerful artifacts left behind in the Red Skull’s wake. It’s a short scene that doesn’t delve into their future adventures like this bonus scene purports to do.

According to director Patty Jenkins, the scene came about after the movie wrapped, providing fans another glimpse of beloved supporting characters from the film, and an epilogue for the characters after Diana’s sequel moves on to the 1980s at the tail end of the Cold War.

We started to have these incredible materials that started to come together on the documentary side, but we also loved the idea of having another scene and some other things, and bringing back some of our favorite characters and getting to mess around with them some more. So it just came very naturally … the idea of getting to see her and the team making the plan for the future was pretty exciting.”

Wonder Woman releases digitally on August 29, with the Blu-ray release set for September 19.