‘Wonder Woman’ Available on Blu-Ray Next Month

By the end of the month, you can watch Wonder Woman where you want and when you want. Patty Jenkins‘ high-spirited, kind-hearted, and plain cool superhero picture will be available to own in a digital HD version on August 29. Come September 19, the Blu-Ray and DVD, which contain a decent number of special features, will hit shelves.

Below, check out the details for the Wonder Woman Bu-ray release.

Unfortunately, there’s no audio commentary from Jenkins on the Blu-Ray release. She didn’t do one for Monster, either, which is a shame. All the DCEU home video releases have lacked commentaries so far. Zack Snyder’s commentaries for his other movies are very enjoyable, but he didn’t do one for Man of Steel or Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. Even though commentaries tend to feature the best and most candid behind-the-scenes information, maybe some of these Wonder Woman featurettes will cover all the bases:

“Wonder Woman” Ultra HD Blu-ray, 3D Blu-ray and Blu-ray Combo Pack contain the following special features: · Epilogue: Etta’s Mission – Etta Candy gets the boys back together for a secret mission that could impact humanity’s future. · Crafting the Wonder – Wonder Woman finally comes to life in her first, breathtaking solo film. Explore the journey to create an adventure worthy of DC’s greatest warrior. · A Director’s Vision: Themyscira: The Hidden Island

· A Director’s Vision: Beach Battle

· A Director’s Vision: A Photograph Through Time

· A Director’s Vision: Diana in the Modern World

· A Director’s Vision: Wonder Woman at War

Join director Patty Jenkins as she takes you on an exclusive journey through “Wonder Woman’s” most pivotal and exciting moments

· Warriors of Wonder Woman – Witness the creation of the Amazon army as the women of “Wonder Woman” transform emotionally and physically into the world’s most powerful and heroic warriors.

· The Trinity – Filmmakers and comic book creators explore the legend of Wonder Woman and how she stands shoulder to shoulder with Superman and Batman to create the pillars of the DC Universe.

· The Wonder Behind the Camera – Meet the women behind the wonder as they welcome a group of aspiring filmmakers on set for an exclusive, once-in-a-lifetime experience.

· Finding the Wonder Woman Within – Feel the power of Wonder Woman as award-winning poets and inspiring public figures reveal the impact and importance of DC’s greatest heroine.

· Extended Scenes

· Blooper Reel

The 3D cover is the best of the three. It’s simpler. However, the 4K edition has a nice contrast between the two worlds Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) experiences. But you just can’t go wrong with a shot from the No Man’s Land sequence – which is one of the most rousing set pieces we saw this summer. Some people behind-the-scenes were skeptical of the scene, but Jenkins knew it was intergral to Diana’s journey. She called it “the birth of Wonder Woman.”

There aren’t any deleted scenes on the Blu-Ray because, according to Jenkins, there are none. Very few changes were made after the first cut. Jenkins tightened scenes and made some tweaks to the final battle, but that was about it. She’s still not confirmed to direct Wonder Woman 2, which has a 2019 release date.