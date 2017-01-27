Michael Shannon seems to be playing a familiar type in the new basketball drama Wolves: the father of the talented high school athlete who can’t help but stand in his kid’s way. He doesn’t disapprove of his son’s sports career – he just went and gambled away his entire college savings. Whoops.

Anyway, Shannon (one of our finest working actors) is the chief draw in the Wolves trailer, which shows off a sports drama that may contain a little more nerve than your average entry in the genre.

The real star of Wolves is Taylor John Smith, who plays a high school basketball player named Anthony Keller who finds himself being recruited by universities. But it’s not an easy road, especially when his father is off burning through that college money and scholarships are hard to come by and he still has to actually win basketball games. The wonderful Carla Gugino is also on hand as Anthony’s mother.

Writer/director Bart Freundlich‘s film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last year, but there hasn’t been a great deal of buzz (positive or negative) about it since then. It’s a perfectly fine trailer and the film seems to showcase the actual hurdles that young athletes face beyond victory on the court, which is a nice change of pace. Plus, who would say no to a new Michael Shannon performance?

Wolves opens on March 3, 2017 in limited theatrical release and on VOD. Here’s the official synopsis: