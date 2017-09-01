Over a year ago, actor Henry Cavill teased Superman was changing up his style for Justice League. All directions seem to point to he’s coming back from the dead with a new look: the famous black suit. The next time we see Superman, he may resemble the fallen hero from “The Death of Superman.” Now, a toy for Justice League shows the character sporting the black suit.

Below, check out the Superman black suit action figure.

The marketing for Justice League hasn’t exactly tried to keep Superman’s return a big secret. What else would the final moment in the recent trailer possibly imply? Even at the end of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, the dirt levitating off Clark Kent’s coffin spelled out the future.

On Reddit (via Movieweb), an image of Mattel’s Justice League toys was shared, featuring Superman, Aquaman, Wonder Woman, The Flash, Cyborg, and the villains. All the action figures look legit compared to their characters. And look at the second Superman figure – he’s wearing black.

SUPERMAN IN A BLACK SUIT OH BOY. pic.twitter.com/mQPlmTMeaJ — jacqueline’s bestie (@Neonyfy) September 1, 2017

Now, toys aren’t always a reliable indicator of what to expect from a film. The Batman v Superman toy line even wasn’t accurate for the movie, as it featured Lex Luthor with a mech armor suit for him to wear. Some people immediately assumed he was going to have the suit in the movie, which would allow him to fight Superman. There are plenty of examples of toys not reflecting the movie accurately, like when Robin was featured on a Batman Returns toy line ad.

With all of that being said, the odds seem good that we’ll see Superman return from the dead in the famous black suit. It’s unconfirmed, but it’d be a real surprise if he showed up Justice League wearing blue and red, unless Snyder and Cavill were trying to misdirect fans with their hints. Filmmakers have done that in the past, after all.

In “The Death of Superman” storyline, the hero perishes at the hands of Doomsday, as he did in Zack Snyder’s previous superhero film. He’s brought back to life thanks to a regeneration matrix in the Fortress of Solitude (because comic books). Even the character’s hair undergoes a change in the process, which Snyder has teased before for Justice League. When he was asked about what Superman’s hair will look like in Justice League, he responded: “Should be perfect, a little longer I guess! That’s what the myths are anyway.” As for whehter the film’s resurrection of the character will at all resemble how it was done in the pages of the DC comics, we’ll only have to wait a few more months to see.

Justice League opens in theaters on November 17, 2017.