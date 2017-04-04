Bradley Cooper provides the voice for the brash and reckless Rocket Raccoon in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. However, unlike actors such as Andy Serkis, he doesn’t actually work on set to do any motion capture work to bring the anthropomorphic raccoon to life. Instead, it’s James Gunn‘s brother Sean Gunn (who also plays the Ravager named Kraglin) who provides a point of reference for Rocket Raccoon on screen, appearing in a green screen colored unitard. But why?

James Gunn recently held another one of his informative Facebook Live streaming sessions where he answered fan questions. When one asked if the director would ever use Bradley Cooper on set during production, he explained why he doesn’t do that by default.

Find out why Sean Gunn plays Rocket Raccoon on set after the jump.

When asked if Bradley Cooper could ever be the stand-in for Rocket Raccoon while shooting, Gunn explained on Facebook Live that his brother does more than just sit on set in place of the eventual visual effect that will replace him (via CinemaBlend):