Coming out of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, fans were left with a huge question: who are Rey’s parents and why did they abandon her on Jakku? It looks like Rian Johnson‘s Star Wars: The Last Jedi might finally answer this question when it hits theaters two years after JJ Abrams’ Star Wars saga film. And there is the big revelation that Luke Skywalker believed that Kylo Ren was going to be “the chosen one.” Here’s what we know.

As part of EW’s dumptruck load of Star Wars stories, Mark Hamill has some interesting quotes about Rey’s mysterious origins. Daisy Ridley made a statement describing Rey as “one girl, who [Luke] doesn’t know.” Yet in a separate interview, Mark Hamill responded, “But does he not know her?” That’s a question that many Star Wars fans have been speculating about for the last 20 months and EW’s writers claim that “soon they’ll learn the answer.” Here’s the full quote:

“A big part of Rey’s future will be uncovering her own past: Who is connected to her? Where did she come from? And why was she cast away? As she tries to pick up her own pieces, she may find they fit together well with the remnants of Luke Skywalker. Working together, they may become whole again.”

Does EW writer Anthony Breznican know this to be true or is he merely just speculating? I somehow have always assumed they would be holding back the reveal of Rey’s heritage until the third installment of this new Star Wars trilogy, but he could he tipping us off to a pretty big reveal.

Later in the coverage, Hamill notes that Luke made “a huge mistake in thinking that his nephew was the chosen one”. This is pretty big, because, as you may know, the Star Wars saga is predicated around the concept of a “chosen one,” who prophecies say will bring balance to the Force. First, Yoda and Obi-Wan believed Anakin Skywalker might be the chosen one, and then later they believed that his son, Luke, would fit the bill. And we all thought that until we realized that the defeat of the Galactic Empire did not bring balance to the Force after all. Which makes me wonder…what kind of evil was out in the galaxy that made Luke believe that:

He wasn’t the chosen one after all. That his sister Leia Organa and Han Solo’s kid was “the chosen one.”

Hamill continues:

“He invested everything he had in Kylo, much like Obi-Wan did with my character. And he is betrayed, with tragic consequences. Luke feels responsible for that. That’s the primary obstacle he has to rejoining the world and his place in the Jedi hierarchy, you know? It’s that guilt, that feeling that it’s his fault, that he didn’t detect the darkness in him until it was too late.”

But is Luke’s guilt limited to only the betrayal of Kylo Ren or possibly more? Could Rey, in fact, be Luke Skywalker’s daughter? A daughter that he abandoned or put into hiding as he went into exile? If EW’s writers are to be believed, there’s more about Luke’s guilt than we know, and apparently “more to it than the film itself will reveal…” So I guess we’ll have some leftover mysteries for Colin Trevorrow’s Star Wars: Episode 9.

I’ve always theorized that this trilogy could be about Rey’s descent into the dark side and Kylo Ren’s redemption, following the formula of the previous Star Wars films. Rey has shown that she has some anger inside her, and it has made her waiver in times of conflict. Kylo has also shown that he is struggling with the two sides of the Force. What if Kylo Ren is actually “the chosen one” after all?

Star Wars: The Last Jedi opens in theaters on December 15, 2017.