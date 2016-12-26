Which Actor Has Died The Most On Screen? It’s Surprisingly Not Sean Bean
Posted on Monday, December 26th, 2016 by Ethan Anderton
Dying on screen can be an honor for an actor or actress. Lord of the Rings star Sean Bean has even become known for the frequency with which he has died on film throughout his career. However, one does not simply assume that he is the actor who has died the most in film and television. In fact, there are a few actors who came out above him when one dedicated cinephile decided to find out which actor has died the most on screen.
Here’s the chart creating by Nerdist showing the top 39 actors and actresses who have died the most:
As you can see, classic horror actors Vincent Price and Bela Lugosi have come out above Sean Bean, rather significantly too with 10 or more deaths above the National Treasure actor. However, the actor who comes out on top by far is veteran actor John Hurt. Since his career started in 1962, John Hurt has died 43 times on screen. Here’s a list of all the titles featuring his death:
The Wild and the Willing
Sinful Davey
A Man for All Seasons
10 Rillington Place
The Ghoul East of Elephant Rock
Spectre,
Alien
The Elephant Man
Heaven’s Gate
The Osterman Weekend
The Hit
After Darkness
The Black Cauldron
Jake Speed
Spaceballs
Aria
Deadline
Little Sweetheart
Scandal
L’Oeil qui ment
Monolith
Even Cowgirls Get the Blues
Contact
The Climb
All the Little Animals
You’re Dead
Lost Souls
Hellboy
Pride
Tabloid
The Proposition
V for Vendetta
Outlander
Boxes
An Englishman in New York
Ultramarines
Whistle and I’ll Come To You
Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy
Only Lovers Left Alive
Snowpiercer
Hercules
I, Claudius
However, even though Sean Bean hasn’t died the most on screen by sheer number of deaths, he does have he #1 death per film ratio. Sean Bean as 0.32 deaths per film while the next in line would be John Hurt with 0.31 deaths per film, tied with Mickey Rourke.
