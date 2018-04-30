New Video Asks ‘Where Were Ant-Man and the Wasp During Infinity War?’
Posted on Monday, April 30th, 2018 by Chris Evangelista
Ant-Man and the Wasp will have their own movie in theaters very soon. But if you were hoping the characters would make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, you’re out of luck. If you left the theater over the weekend thinking, “Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp during Infinity War?”, a new video is here to echo your thoughts. In a new Ant-Man and the Wasp video below, some famous people are wondering the very same thing.
A new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer is on its way tomorrow. Ahead of the trailer, a new Ant-Man and the Wasp video has just arrived posing the question: just where the heck were the two miniature heroes during the events of Avengers: Infinity War? There are no actual answers here, but it’s still fun to watch.
Where Were Ant-Man and the Wasp During Infinity War?
Again, there are no real answers here. What you do get is a bunch of MCU actors having a bit of fun. Plus, you get to see Scarlett Johansson‘s new haircut. That’s something! My favorite part of this whole video is the droll, not-very-serious way Tom Hiddleston says, “I was really looking forward to meeting the Wasp.”
This video is here to signal the arrival of the brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, which will arrive tomorrow and probably won’t feature any answers as to where the characters were during Infinity War. Primarily because Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place before the events of Infinity War. The sequel is actually set immediately following the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, which makes Ant-Man and the Wasp a prequel. These Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are getting a little complicated, folks.
Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas, hits theaters on July 6, 2018. Look for the new trailer tomorrow. Check out a new poster for the film below.
From the Marvel Cinematic Universe comes a new chapter featuring heroes with the astonishing ability to shrink: “Ant-Man and The Wasp.” In the aftermath of “Captain America: Civil War,” Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) grapples with the consequences of his choices as both a Super Hero and a father. As he struggles to rebalance his home life with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, he’s confronted by Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly) and Dr. Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) with an urgent new mission. Scott must once again put on the suit and learn to fight alongside The Wasp as the team works together to uncover secrets from their past.