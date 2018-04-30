Ant-Man and the Wasp will have their own movie in theaters very soon. But if you were hoping the characters would make an appearance in Avengers: Infinity War, you’re out of luck. If you left the theater over the weekend thinking, “Where were Ant-Man and the Wasp during Infinity War?”, a new video is here to echo your thoughts. In a new Ant-Man and the Wasp video below, some famous people are wondering the very same thing.

Where Were Ant-Man and the Wasp During Infinity War?

Again, there are no real answers here. What you do get is a bunch of MCU actors having a bit of fun. Plus, you get to see Scarlett Johansson‘s new haircut. That’s something! My favorite part of this whole video is the droll, not-very-serious way Tom Hiddleston says, “I was really looking forward to meeting the Wasp.”

This video is here to signal the arrival of the brand new Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer, which will arrive tomorrow and probably won’t feature any answers as to where the characters were during Infinity War. Primarily because Ant-Man and the Wasp takes place before the events of Infinity War. The sequel is actually set immediately following the aftermath of Captain America: Civil War, which makes Ant-Man and the Wasp a prequel. These Marvel Cinematic Universe movies are getting a little complicated, folks.

Ant-Man and the Wasp, starring Paul Rudd, Evangeline Lilly, Michael Peña, Walton Goggins, Bobby Cannavale, Judy Greer, Tip “T.I.” Harris, David Dastmalchian, Hannah John-Kamen, Abby Ryder Fortson, Randall Park, Michelle Pfeiffer, Laurence Fishburne and Michael Douglas, hits theaters on July 6, 2018. Look for the new trailer tomorrow. Check out a new poster for the film below.