Awards season finally and truly comes to an end next weekend with the Oscars, but we’ve got a few final prizes to get out before then. Over this past weekend, the Writers Guild of America handed out their 2017 awards. Big winners in the film categories included Moonlight and Arrival, while The Americans and Atlanta led the TV categories. See the list of WGA Awards 2017 winners below.



This is one year in which it’d be impossible for the Oscars to duplicate the WGA results. Because the two bodies have different rules about what constitutes an “adapted” screenplay versus an “original” one, Arrival and Moonlight will actually be competing against each other in the adapted category at the Academy Awards. On the bright side, those cranky about La La Land‘s loss at the WGA Awards might be relieved to know it won’t have to battle either of those films in the original category at the Oscars.

WGA Awards 2017: Film

Original Screenplay

Winner: Moonlight, written by Barry Jenkins, story by Tarell McCraney

Hell or High Water, written by Taylor Sheridan

La La Land, written by Damien Chazelle

Loving, written by Jeff Nichols

Manchester by the Sea, written by Kenneth Lonergan

Adapted Screenplay

Winner: Arrival, screenplay by Eric Heisserer, based on the story “Story of Your Life” by Ted Chiang

Deadpool, written by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick, based on the X-Men comic books

Fences, screenplay by August Wilson, based on his play

Hidden Figures, screenplay by Allison Schroeder and Theodore Melfi, based on the book by Margot Lee Shetterly

Nocturnal Animals, screenplay by Tom Ford, based on the novel Tony and Susan by Austin Wright

Documentary Screenplay

Winner: Command and Control, telescript by Robert Kenner and Eric Schlosser, story by Brian Pearle and Kim Roberts, based on the book Command and Control by Eric Schlosser

Author: The JT LeRoy Story, written by Jeff Feuerzeig

Zero Days, written by Alex Gibney

WGA Awards 2017: Television

Drama Series

Winner: The Americans, written by Peter Ackerman, Tanya Barfield, Joshua Brand, Joel Fields, Stephen Schiff, Joe Weisberg, Tracey Scott Wilson

Better Call Saul, written by Ann Cherkis, Vince Gilligan, Jonathan Glatzer, Peter Gould, Gennifer Hutchison, Heather Marion, Thomas Schnauz, Gordon Smith

Game of Thrones, written by David Benioff, Bryan Cogman, Dave Hill, D.B. Weiss

Stranger Things, written by Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock

Westworld, written by Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter; Dan Dietz, Halley Gross; Lisa Joy; Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu

Comedy Series

Winner: Atlanta, written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

Silicon Valley, written by Megan Amram, Alec Berg, Donick Cary, Adam Countee, Jonathan Dotan, Mike Judge, Carrie Kemper, John Levenstein, Dan Lyons, Carson Mell, Dan O’Keefe, Clay Tarver, Ron Weiner

Transparent, written by Arabella Anderson, Bridget Bedard, Micah Fitzerman-Blue, Noah Harpster, Jessi Klein, Stephanie Kornick, Ethan Kuperberg, Ali Liebegott, Our Lady J, Faith Soloway, Jill Soloway

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, written by Emily Altman, Robert Carlock, Azie Mira Dungey, Tina Fey, Lauren Gurganous, Sam Means, Dylan Morgan, Marlena Rodriguez, Dan Rubin, Meredith Scardino, Josh Siegal, Allison Silverman, Leila Strachan

Veep, written by Rachel Axler, Sean Gray, Alex Gregory, Peter Huyck, Eric Kenward, Billy Kimball, Steve Koren, David Mandel, Jim Margolis, Lew Morton, Georgia Pritchett, Will Smith, Alexis Wilkinson

New Series

Winner: Atlanta, written by Donald Glover, Stephen Glover, Stefani Robinson, Paul Simms

Better Things, written by Pamela Adlon, Louis C.K., Cindy Chupack, Gina Fattore

Stranger Things, written by Paul Dichter, Justin Doble, The Duffer Brothers, Jessica Mecklenburg, Jessie Nickson-Lopez, Alison Tatlock

This Is Us, written by Isaac Aptaker, Elizabeth Berger, Bekah Brunstetter, Dan Fogelman, Vera Herbert, Joe Lawson, Kay Oyegun, Aurin Squire, K.J. Steinberg, Donald Todd

Westworld, written by Ed Brubaker, Bridget Carpenter, Dan Dietz, Halley Gross, Lisa Joy, Katherine Lingenfelter, Dominic Mitchell, Jonathan Nolan, Roberto Patino, Daniel T. Thomsen, Charles Yu

Long Form Original

Winner: Confirmation, written by Susannah Grant

American Crime, written by Julie Hébert, Sonay Hoffman, Keith Huff, Stacy A. Littlejohn, Kirk A. Moore, Davy Perez, Diana Son

Harley and the Davidsons, written by Seth Fisher, Nick Schenk, Evan Wright

Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le, written by Dianne Houston

Long Form Adapted

Winner: American Crime Story: The People vs. O.J. Simpson, written by Scott Alexander, Joe Robert Cole, D.V. DeVincentis, Maya Forbes, Larry Karaszewski, Wally Wolodarsky, based on the book The Run of His Life by Jeffrey Toobin

11.22.63, written by Bridget Carpenter, Brigitte Hales, Joe Henderson, Brian Nelson, Quinton Peeples, based on the novel by Stephen King

Madoff, written by Ben Robbins, inspired by the book The Madoff Chronicles: Inside the Secret World of Bernie and Ruth by Brian Ross

The Night Of, written by Richard Price, Steve Zaillian, based on the BBC series Criminal Justice created by Peter Moffat

Roots, written by Lawrence Konner, Alison McDonald, Charles Murray, Mark Rosenthal, based upon the book by Alex Haley

The categories below have winners listed only.

Short Form New Media – Original

“The Party” (The Commute), written by Linsey Stewart & Dane Clark

Short Form New Media – Adapted

“Passage” Part 4 (Fear the Walking Dead), written by Lauren Signorino & Mike Zunic

Animation

“Stop the Presses” (BoJack Horseman), written by Joe Lawson

Episodic Drama

“The Trip” (This Is Us), written by Vera Herbert

Episodic Comedy

“Kimmy Goes on a Playdate!” (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), written by Robert Carlock

Comedy / Variety (Including Talk) – Series

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, writers: Kevin Avery, Tim Carvell, Josh Gondelman, Dan Gurewitch, Geoff Haggerty, Jeff Maurer, John Oliver, Scott Sherman, Will Tracy, Jill Twiss, Juli Weiner

Comedy / Variety – Sketch Series

Saturday Night Live, head writers: Rob Klein, Bryan Tucker, writers: James Anderson, Fred Armisen, Jeremy Beiler, Chris Belair, Megan Callahan, Michael Che, Mikey Day, Jim Downey, Tina Fey, Fran Gillespie, Sudi Green, Tim Herlihy, Steve Higgins, Colin Jost, Zach Kanin, Chris Kelly, Erik Kenward, Paul Masella, Dave McCary, Dennis McNicholas, Seth Meyers, Lorne Michaels, Josh Patten, Paula Pell, Katie Rich, Tim Robinson, Sarah Schneider, Pete Schultz, Streeter Seidell, Dave Sirus, Emily Spivey, Andrew Steele, Will Stephen, Kent Sublette

Comedy / Variety – Music, Awards, Tributes – Specials

Triumph The Primary Election Special 2016, written by Andy Breckman, Josh Comers, Raj Desai, David Feldman, R J Fried, Jarrett Grode, Ben Joseph, Matthew Kirsch, Michael Koman, Mike Lawrence, Brian Reich, Craig Rowin, Robert Smigel, Zach Smilovitz, David Taylor, Andrew Weinberg; Additional Materials by Ray James, Jesse Joyce, Jason Reich, Alex Scordelis

You can see the rest of the winners, including those in the radio, promotional, and video game categories, at the WGA website.