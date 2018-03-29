This morning, HBO released a jaw-dropping new trailer for their returning sci-fi series Westworld, and it certainly looks as if the year-and-a-half wait between seasons will be worth it. In this Westworld season 2 trailer breakdown, we’ll take a closer look and see if we can uncover any secrets that may be hiding in plain sight.



Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan are the showrunners behind Westworld, and this trailer opens with what appears to be an homage to the opening of Inception, a film written and directed by Jonathan’s brother Chris. Like Leo DiCaprio’s Dom Cobb in that film, Jeffrey Wright‘s Bernard wakes up face down in the waves.

But unlike Cobb, Bernard isn’t in the unconstructed dream space of limbo. He’s in the Westworld theme park, on the edge of a lake full of corpses. Interestingly, a previous trailer indicates that Bernard leads a team of Delos security agents to this body of water, so perhaps the shots of him waking up on the shore actually take place elsewhere – or at a different point on the timeline.

“I dreamt I was on an ocean,” he says. “You and the others on a distant shore.”

“Were you with us?” Dolores asks. “No,” Bernard says. Does that answer, combined with the fact that we’ve seen him primarily alongside humans in all of the Westworld season 2 footage thus far, prove that he won’t be fighting with the host uprising?

Looks like someone from Delos has called in reinforcements, and they’re taking this android revolt extremely seriously. Look at the top of that image. They’re bringing in boats, along with whatever holographic geo-mapping tech is being set up in the foreground.

The hardcore fans over at Reddit quickly realized that the black lines on the rectangular box in the front right foreground are a binary code, and when decoded, it leads to this:

That hidden video lead to yet another video, which you can read about here.

As Bernard and Stubbs (Luke Hemsworth) walk past the base being set up on the beach, we hear Dolores ask, “What’s it mean?”

“Dreams don’t mean anything, Dolores.” But Evan Rachel Wood‘s disappointed face begs to differ. “That doesn’t seem to satisfy you,” Bernard says, also addressing Westworld’s fandom, who know the significance dreams have had in the show thus far.

“Because it’s not completely honest,” Dolores responds. She’s experienced enough lies for a thousand lifetimes, so she’s more than ready for a heaping dose of truth.

Is that a smile on Dolores’s face as she’s on horseback? The character suffered tremendously in the first season, so she didn’t have much to be happy about. Maybe now that she’s self-aware, things are starting to look up for her.

Check out this awesome library, where Dolores gets her own Beauty and the Beast moment. Knowledge is power, and she learned that lesson the hard way last season. But where is this library located? It’s way too sleek for the Westworld park…could it have belonged to Anthony Hopkins‘ Robert Ford, one of the park’s creators?