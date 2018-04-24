Westworld is back, bringing a whole new set of mysteries for fans to obsess over. With those mysteries comes a new group of characters: the creepy, featureless Drone Hosts that are clearly up to no good. A Westworld featurette below looks at the creation of the Drone Hosts, and another video looks to the week’s ahead.

Did you catch the Westworld season 2 premiere over the weekend? If you did, you experienced the introduction of the creepy new Drone Hosts. Unlike the other robots that populate Westworld, the Drone Hosts are featureless, silent bots (that are also in great shape; they must lift) that wander around in the shadows, conducting experiments. This new Westworld featurette examines the creation of these unsettling new robots.

Westworld Featurette

In the video, Westworld co-creator Jonathan Nolan says that the idea behind the Drone Hosts is that they are “robots expressed in biological material.” Howard Cummings, the show’s production designer, builds upon that, saying the Drone Hosts are meant to be the “base model” for all the other robots. The video also confirms that the Drone Hosts are created practically, through an elaborate costume (and that one of the actors playing a Drone is actually a ballet dancer). This is a cool behind-the-scenes look at all the hard work that goes into creating this show. It’ll be very interesting to see what the rest of season 2 has in store for the Drone Hosts.

Westworld In The Weeks Ahead

If the season premiere of Westworld had you wanting more, here’s a quick, mostly spoiler-free look at what’s coming in the weeks ahead. There’s more explosions, more gorgeous shots of sunlight, more instances of characters in danger, more moments of Evan Rachel Wood‘s Dolores looking troubled and offering up cryptic speeches. We also see the return of the younger version of William, aka the Man In Black, chumming around with Dolores behind-the-scenes at Westworld. And of course, we get a quick glimpse of Thandie Newton‘s Maeve in Shogun World, an additional park that Westworld has been teasing since season 1. “This world is just a speck of dust on a much bigger world,” warns Bernard, and things look intense for everyone involved. This teaser exists to simply send viewers a message, and that message is, “Shit’s about to get real.”

Westworld, starring Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, Ed Harris, Jeffrey Wright and James Marsden, airs Sundays at 9 PM on HBO.