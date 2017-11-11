Thor: Ragnarok is currently burning up the box office and garnering a ton of great reviews in the process. The colorful Marvel Cinematic Universe comedy drops the God of Thunder into a whole new adventure, one loaded with brightly lit worlds and exciting set pieces. One of the most memorable scenes in the film involves Thor’s battle with Hulk. Perhaps realizing that everyone already saw the Thor vs Hulk scene in theaters, Marvel has gone ahead and released it online for fans to rewatch.

If you saw Thor: Ragnarok over the weekend, you got to see Thor (Chris Hemsworth) reunite with his old buddy the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), only to have the reunion turn into a smack-down. It’s a funny scene, one that was only slightly teased in the trailers before the film hit theaters. If you found yourself wishing you could watch the scene again without having to go see the movie one more time, or if you haven’t even seen the movie yet but are dying to see the Thor vs. Hulk scene, you’re in luck! Marvel went ahead and released a large portion of the sequence online.

In case you haven’t seen the film yet, and are curious to watch this, here’s the basic set-up: After a battle with their evil sister Hela (Cate Blanchett), Thor and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) have ended up on the garbage-strewn planet of Sakaar. There, the planet’s maniacal overlord the Grandmaster (a scene-stealing Jeff Goldblum) forces Thor to compete in his gladiatorial games. Thor must battle the Grandmaster’s champion in order to win his freedom. The champion ends up being none other than the Hulk, who doesn’t act very happy to see Thor. Normally, Thor has no trouble with fighting, but Hela has destroyed his mighty hammer Mjolnir, thus limiting Thor’s strength. Watch the scene below.

Thor vs Hulk scene

It’s worth nothing that while this clip shows a lot of what happens during the scene, it’s not the entire scene. There is a bit more that happens, which I won’t give away just in case there are readers who are curious to watch the clip but still don’t want to be entirely spoiled. It’s interesting that Marvel would go ahead and release this so soon after the film hit theaters, but since the film is already a big hit, with a current worldwide total of $439,377,321 (per Box Office Mojo), perhaps Marvel figures they have nothing to lose.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing in theaters everywhere.