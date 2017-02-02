Okay, campers, rise and shine, and don’t forget your booties ’cause it’s cooooold out there today. It’s coooold out there every day. What is this, Miami Beach?

No matter if Punxsutawney Phil tells us we’re getting six more weeks of winter or an early spring, we still get to enjoy the magic of Groundhog Day. I’m not talking about the holiday, but the movie starring Bill Murray that was co-written and directed by the late Harold Ramis. It’s a brilliant comedy classic, and it’s the movie everyone uses when trying to describe any kind of narrative with a day or events that keeps happening over and over again.

But rather than watching all the days unfold in sequence in the confines of the film’s timeline, what if we could watch the events of the day simultaneously? One editor has made that possible, and you can watch every day in Groundhog Day at the same time after the jump.

If you’re confused by how the editor determined the numbers of the day, it’s because there are 37 distinct days displayed in the movie. That doesn’t mean that Phil Connors (Murray) only experiences 37 days. In fact, those who have attempted to figure out just how many days Phil was stuck in this loop have ended up with a number that equals several years. One calculation estimates that Phil spends 8 years, 8 months and 16 days while another shoots much higher with 12,403 days, or just under 34 years.

No matter how many days Phil actually spends stuck in this loop, we’re thankful that we get to relive Groundhog Day (the movie) as many times as we want to, especially on this particular day.

