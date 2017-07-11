If you stuck around during the credits of Ant-Man (and of course you did), you were treated to (spoiler alert) an additional scene where Michael Douglas‘ Hank Pym gifts his daughter, Evangeline Lilly‘s Hope van Dyne, with her own superhero suit. The suggestion was that she would suit up alongside Paul Rudd’s Scott Lang in the sequel, a suggestion that was confirmed when Ant-Man and the Wasp was scheduled for a July 6, 2018 release date.

And now, thanks to a banner from the upcoming D23 Expo, it looks like we have our first official look at Hope’s superhero outfit in the upcoming movie.

The image was shared on Twitter by Andy Park, Marvel Studios’ visual development supervisor and concept artist on movies like Captain America: Civil War, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, and Thor: Ragnarok. While he doesn’t come right out and say “Hey, here’s what the Wasp looks like in Ant-Man and the Wasp,” his tweet does note that he enjoyed “designing and painting her.” So take a look:

#D23 1st glimpse at Wasp #AntManandtheWasp I LOVED concept designing & painting her! I'm there Fri at MarvelStudios booth. Who's going? pic.twitter.com/7SooZzF6gA — Andy Park (@andyparkart) July 11, 2017

Although similar to the suit seen at the end of Ant-Man, there are some fairly noticeable changes between the two versions. The helmet now bears a closer resemblance to the one worn by Ant-Man himself and the various lines on the body of the suit have shifted a bit. However, while there are red accents in key areas, it looks like the bulk of the suit will maintain that yellow/gold color, which allows her to live up to “Wasp” title while making her stand out from her partner-in-miniaturized-heroism while in action.

You may recall that the first Ant-Man movie showed off the first version of the Wasp, from back when Hope’s mother, Janet van Dyne, wore the suit. That version was very similar to the suit worn by the young Hank Pym and Scott Lang, so I’m happy to see it get a total overhaul. After all, the Wasp shouldn’t just look like Ant-Man 2.0 – she needs to look like her own superhero with her own identity!

At the very least, Ant-Man and the Wasp will do its part to add another much-needed female hero to the Marvel Cinematic Universe line-up – Black Widow and Scarlet Witch need a little more help representing 51% of the world’s population. And while this is only a banner from a Disney convention, I can’t help but get excited by this art. Marvel has such a rich bench of female superheroes and it’s about time more of them started heading to the big screen.