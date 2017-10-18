Since Spider-Man: Homecoming is now officially available on home video, it’s time for the wisecracking movie fans over at How It Should Have Ended to put their spin on the latest iteration of everyone’s favorite neighborhood webslinger.

This time, they let the fans take a crack at writing some of the jokes. That means that the usual cleverness isn’t quite as amusing this time around, but there are plenty of intriguing observations, including the aforethought that Tony Stark had to put a parachute inside Spider-Man’s new suit, but not in War Machine’s suit.

Watch How Spider-Man Homecoming Should Have Ended below.

Of course, if we really want to get nitpicky about details, one could argue that the reason War Machine didn’t have a parachute launch from inside his suit was because it was malfunctioning completely after Vision blasted a hole in the arc reactor that powers it. That would probably keep the emergency systems of the suit from saving Rhodey from getting a debilitating injury.

Be sure to stick around to the very end, after the video’s credits, to see a couple final gags involving the final scene from Spider-Man: Homecoming and the clever but frustrating credits tag featuring Captain America.

Roughly 30,000 script ideas for this edition of How It Should Have Ended were submitted, and 5,000 of them submitted the Captain America joke about “language” and some variation of Michael Keaton suddenly appearing as Batman. So if you were one of those people, good job on getting a joke in the video.