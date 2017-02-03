At the end of the month, Doctor Strange comes to Blu-ray and DVD, but if you can’t wait until then, you’ll be able to download it before then on February 14. But before you can sit down and scrutinize every detail of Marvel’s mind-bending superhero origin story, the folks at How It Should Have Ended have taken on Scott Derrickson‘s mystical adventure.

When you’re dealing with mystical powers that operate even further into the fantastical world than most of the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, you’re bound to find more plot holes and fallacies in logic. That’s exactly what How It Should Have Ended calls attention to when they tackle Doctor Strange.

Find out how Doctor Strange should have ended after the jump.

Though it does so in an amusing, mocking fashion, How It Should Have Ended does point out a slippery slope that comes when introducing magic to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Sure, Doctor Strange establishes that messing with the laws of time can have severe consequences and it defies the laws of nature, but Stephen Strange does it anyway, and everything works out fine. Just how much of a limit is there to what the Eye of Agamotto (or rather the Infinity Stone of Time) can do as far as time is concerned?

Maybe that’s something that we’ll dive into deeper once Thanos starts getting his hands on the Infinity Stones in The Avengers: Infinity War. Having all of the stones in the Infinity Gauntlet is supposed to make him all-powerful, and we’ll see how Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will deal with that next year.