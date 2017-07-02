Arriving later this month will be a brand new sci-fi adventure from director Luc Besson, the filmmaker behind The Fifth Element, and some new clips from the film have just arrived to show off the lush, diverse alien universe from the movie.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is based on an acclaimed, beloved graphic novel set in the 28th century, where a city called Alpha has a massive metropolis of species from across the universe. One of the new clips gives us a proper introduction Alpha and some of the unique aliens who inhabit the city while the rest offer up some of the exciting action we’ll see Dane De Haan (Chronicle) and Cara Delevingne (Suicide Squad) partaking in.

Watch the Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets clips down below.

The above clip is easily the most fascinating since it gives us a bunch of information about the city Alpha. There are almost 30 million beings in Alpha with 3,236 species accounted for. Since we only get to spend a couple hours in this world, we’ll probably barely see 1% of the aliens who live in Alpha. We’ll be able to find out more about this massive city when the opening scene from the movie, that details the creation of Alpha plays before Spider-Man: Homecoming.

Meanwhile, the rest of the clips you can find below showcase a couple of the more exciting sequences and a couple not-so-exciting sequence. You get to see Dane De Haan barreling through some interesting sci-fi landscapes, and he also makes a daring escape with Cara Delevingne from some kind of angry creature. Meanwhile, another clip shows the playful dynamic between De Haan and Delevingne’s characters while another has the latter interrogating a trio of aliens about Valerian’s whereabouts.

The world in which Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets is set seems like the most interesting part of the movie. Our own Peter Sciretta said the first half of the movie is “visually stunning, gleefully inventive, unpredictable and bonkers insane” complete with a bunch of unique creatures and settings. Angie Han also noted the film’s “inventive world-building and some awesomely unique set pieces” so at least we know it will be visually pleasing, even if it sounds like the story leaves something to be desired.

In the 28th century, Valerian (Dane DeHaan) and Laureline (Cara Delevingne) are a team of special operatives charged with maintaining order throughout the human territories. Under assignment from the Minister of Defense, the two embark on a mission to the astonishing city of Alpha—an ever-expanding metropolis where species from all over the universe have converged over centuries to share knowledge, intelligence and cultures with each other. There is a mystery at the center of Alpha, a dark force which threatens the peaceful existence of the City of a Thousand Planets, and Valerian and Laureline must race to identify the marauding menace and safeguard not just Alpha, but the future of the universe.

Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets will arrive in theaters on July 21.