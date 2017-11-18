The anime film Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters opened in some territories today, but it won’t be the last animated adventure of everyone’s favorite kaiju. Toho Studios is currently developing two Planet of the Monsters sequels, with the intent to create a Godzilla anime trilogy. In other words, Godzilla will continue his never-ending reign of destruction for the foreseeable future.

Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters, the first feature animated Godzilla film, opens in Japan today, but Godzilla isn’t about to take a break. Variety reports that Godzilla studio Toho is developing two follow-up films to Planet of the Monsters. The series is set in a world where human beings have lost the battle against Godzilla, and the monster reigns supreme. The next film, currently titled Godzilla Kessen Kido Zoshoku Toshi, which translates as Godzilla: Battle Mobile Breeding City (that will probably get changed) will be released in May 2018.

Here’s the premise of Planet of the Monsters, which will then carry over into the following films:

In the year 2048, the human race is forced to leave Earth after decades of losing against Godzilla and other giant monsters. They take a twenty year journey to another planet called Tau Ceti e, but upon arrival, they discover that the planet has become uninhabitable. As living conditions on their ship deteriorate, a young man named Haruo spearheads a movement to return to Earth and take it back from the monsters. The ship successfully makes the return voyage, but the crew discovers that twenty thousand years have passed and Earth’s ecosystem has evolved, with Godzilla reigning atop the new food chain

The Planet of the Monsters sequel will likely feature Machagodzilla, a giant robot version of Godzilla introduced the 1974 film Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla. There are no details at the moment about the third film in the trilogy.

Godzilla has been thrilling audiences since his big debut in 1954. Since then, the big green monster has appeared in 29 Japanese films. Godzilla made the leap to Hollywood in 1998 with a big, dumb American remake that no one liked. America would take a crack at the character again in 2014 with Gareth Edwards’ film, which is going to spawn a franchise of its own, including the upcoming film Godzilla: King of Monsters, set for release in 2019. Original Godzilla studio Toho performed a reboot of the character of their own in 2016 with Shin Godzilla. While Godzilla has had animated adventures before, in the form of an animated series inspired by the 1998 American remake, Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters is the first feature length animated Godzilla adventure. Godzilla: Planet of the Monsters will eventually debut in America on Netflix.