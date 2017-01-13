The very mysterious Twin Peaks revival has served up a very mysterious Twin Peaks teaser. As you might expect, this promo is less about revealing the story’s secrets and more about setting a certain tone and mood — as well as reminding you that yes, this is really happening. Kyle MacLachlan returns as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as the familiar strains of Angelo Baldamenti‘s iconic theme song play in the background. Watch the Twin Peaks season 3 teaser below.

Twin Peaks Season 3 Teaser

Okay, so that teaser barely tells us anything at all. But if you’ve been a Twin Peaks fan for a while, I bet it’s enough to get you excited. If you’d like to see a little more of MacLachlan and the rest of the cast, here’s a little featurette about how excited everyone is to be on set.

Twin Peaks returns May 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime with two episodes. Episodes three and four will be online shortly afterward. The new season will consist of eighteen, all written by Mark Frost and David Lynch and directed by Lynch.