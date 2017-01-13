‘Twin Peaks’ Season 3 Teaser: Dale Cooper Is Back
Posted on Friday, January 13th, 2017 by Angie Han
The very mysterious Twin Peaks revival has served up a very mysterious Twin Peaks teaser. As you might expect, this promo is less about revealing the story’s secrets and more about setting a certain tone and mood — as well as reminding you that yes, this is really happening. Kyle MacLachlan returns as FBI Special Agent Dale Cooper as the familiar strains of Angelo Baldamenti‘s iconic theme song play in the background. Watch the Twin Peaks season 3 teaser below.
Twin Peaks Season 3 Teaser
Okay, so that teaser barely tells us anything at all. But if you’ve been a Twin Peaks fan for a while, I bet it’s enough to get you excited. If you’d like to see a little more of MacLachlan and the rest of the cast, here’s a little featurette about how excited everyone is to be on set.
Twin Peaks returns May 21 at 9 PM ET/PT on Showtime with two episodes. Episodes three and four will be online shortly afterward. The new season will consist of eighteen, all written by Mark Frost and David Lynch and directed by Lynch.
Directed entirely by David Lynch, the new SHOWTIME limited event series picks up twenty-five years after the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town were stunned when their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered.
Widely considered one of the most groundbreaking and influential broadcast series of all time, TWIN PEAKS followed the inhabitants of a quaint northwestern town who were stunned after their homecoming queen Laura Palmer was shockingly murdered. The town’s sheriff welcomed the help of FBI agent Dale Cooper, who came to town to investigate the case. As Cooper conducted his search for Laura’s killer, the town’s secrets were gradually exposed. The mystery that ensued set off an eerie chain of events that plunged the inhabitants of Twin Peaks into a darker examination of their very existence. Twenty-five years later, the story continues…
