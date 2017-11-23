While you’re huddled up with your family for a few days for Thanksgiving, there are plenty of movies and TV shows available on Netflix that you might want to go out of your way to watch before they disappear from the streaming service.

Below, we’ve rounded up a list of the best TV shows and movies leaving Netflix in December 2017, so you better figure out which ones you can round up the family to watch this weekend.

Young Frankenstein

Quality spoofs nowadays are few and far between. In fact, they’re almost non-existent. It makes me pine for the days when Mel Brooks was churning out all sorts of genre parodies, and Young Frankenstein is one of the best. Not only is it the perfect parody of the original Frankenstein, but it’s one of Gene Wilder’s best performances on screen.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Seasons 1-11

The gang from It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia are some of the most despicable, unethical friends in TV history, but that’s what makes them so fun to watch. They have nothing holding them back from trying to pull off the most heinous and ridiculous schemes. They treat each other like total garbage, and it’s amazing that they’re not all in jail. At this point you’l have to run through more than an entire season in a single day to watch every episode, but that shouldn’t be too hard, right>

Nightcrawler

In the past five years, Jake Gyllenhaal has made some interesting decisions with his acting career by starring in intriguing films such as Prisoners, Enemy, Demolition, Nocturnal Animals and Okja. But easily his most compelling role came in Nightcrawler, where he brought to life a sociopathic, ambitious crime journalist who stopped at nothing to get a good story, even if it meant crossing the line.

Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl

The Pirates of the Caribbean franchise has taken a turn for the worse, even if the recent Dead Men Tell No Tales was a vast improvement over On Stranger Tides. But at the very least, we can still enjoy the surprisingly great original movie that started it all. The first Pirates of the Caribbean is an outstanding fantasy adventure, and it serves as a good reminder that Captain Jack Sparrow used to be a great character.

Bedazzled

All right, I’ll be the first to admit that Bedazzled isn’t one of the “best” movies out there. But for me, it’s a guilty pleasure, mostly because Brendan Fraser is clearly having a blast in this movie. The various exaggerated characters he plays throughout the movie are super silly and goofy, but they’re also downright hilarious. It’s a shame the writing for this movie wasn’t better, because this could have been something great, but it’s still fun to watch just for Fraser’s performance.