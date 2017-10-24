Halloween is only a few days away, and we all know what that means: it’s time to smuggle away some of the candy meant for trick-or-treaters and save it for a fun night of watching the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in November. After you burn through the content that’s soon leaving the streaming service, you can sit back, relax, and fill up your personal calendar with films like Men in Black and Mudbound and TV shows like The Punisher and She’s Gotta Have It. Check out the full list below.



Men in Black

Before this franchise was overtaken by wonky time travel and stale sequels, a young Will Smith and a grizzled Tommy Lee Jones teamed up to fight the worst scum of the universe in 1997’s Men in Black, a film that holds up pretty well considering it debuted twenty years ago. Vincent D’Onofrio gives a truly disgusting performance as the villain, and I don’t know if I’ll ever be able to shake the memory of his odd physicality as he lurches and stomps through this film. (Arrives November 1)

Casper

Sweet, charming, funny, and surprisingly willing to explore some dark material for a kids’ movie, Casper is also a stellar showcase for CG characters interacting with physical props. Bill Pullman is genuinely terrific as the father, but this movie is largely about the visual effects and goofy comedy, and it succeeds on both fronts. Bonus: was there a single ten-year-old boy who didn’t have a crush on Christina Ricci after seeing this in theaters? I know I did. (Arrives November 1)

Field of Dreams

As someone who grew up playing Little League baseball, this one hits home for me in a big way. It has one of the all-time great James Earl Jones performances, Kevin Costner at the height of his star power, and an ending for the ages. Wonderfully quotable and mysterious in all the right ways, Field of Dreams is one of the best father/son movies you’ll see and one of the best sports movies ever made. (Arrives November 1)

Michael Clayton

George Clooney is, simply put, one of the most watchable actors working today, and he delivers a powerhouse performance in Tony Gilroy’s Michael Clayton. To give away too much of the plot would be to rob the film of a lot of its twists and turns, but strap in, because this one goes places you may not expect. And while it’s undoubtedly Clooney’s movie, it also features excellent work from supporting players like Tilda Swinton, Tom Wilkinson, and the late Sydney Pollack. (Arrives November 1)

42

Yes, two baseball movies made this list in the same month. It makes sense, considering we’re moving into World Series territory right now. Check out Chadwick Boseman before he dons the claws of Black Panther in one of his early roles as he steps into the cleats of Jackie Robinson, a totally different kind of hero. (Arrives November 1)