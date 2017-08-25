We already let you know which Netflix movies and TV shows you need to prioritize because they’re leaving the streaming service in September. But now it’s time for you to see what you can look forward to arriving on Netflix next month when you get curled up in your hoodie while the leaves change outside.

Below, check out our list of the best TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in September

City of God

One of the best foreign films of the 21st century is coming to Netflix. Set and shot on location in one of the most impoverished areas of Rio de Janeiro in the 1970s, this coming-of-age crime drama from directors Fernando Meirelles and Kátia Lund follows two young men as they go down two different paths for their future. This movie is truly incredible, and even if you’re not a fan of subtitles, push through and give this movie a chance to impress you. (Arrives September 1)

Gangs of New York

Martin Scorsese shows us how New York was founded on the streets by different factions of warring gang members fighting for their territory. Daniel Day-Lewis makes the perfect villain as Bill the Butcher, while Leonardo DiCaprio fights on the opposing side, albeit with a shaky Irish accent. Personally, I think this is one of Scorsese’s more underrated films, and it has a spectacular supporting cast that also includes Cameron Diaz, John C. Reilly, Brendan Gleeson and more. (Arrives September 1)

Jaws

The Steve Spielberg classic left Netflix last year, but it’s back so you can watch it at a time when you don’t have t worry about it scaring you away from the beach. This is one of the original blockbusters, and even though we know that shark doesn’t look all that real, this is still a movie that stands the test of time. If you’re feeling saucy, all of the sequels will be coming to Netflix too. (Arrives September 1)

Pulp Fiction

Somehow Pulp Fiction ended up on BBC’s list of the 100 Greatest Comedies of All Time, even though I don’t really consider Quentin Tarantino’s outstanding film to be a comedy. Maybe you need to give it a rewatch to see how you feel about it being classified as a comedy on that list. Plus, any excuse to revisit this movie is a good one. (Arrives September 1)

Like Crazy

The acclaimed film that debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in 2011 is one of the most harrowing, genuine romances to come from the indie festival. The late Anton Yelchin stars in this movie along with Rogue One star Felicity Jones as a couple dealing with the struggle of long distance. Jennifer Lawrence also co-stars before she was such a big name. This movie will fill your heart and break it. (Arrives September 5)

Beauty and the Beast

The live-action remake of Disney’s animated classic is one of the biggest movies of 2017, and now it’s coming to Netflix. Enjoy Beauty and the Beast while Netflix enjoys the final year and a half of their exclusive deal to stream Disney’s movies shortly after they hit home video. This updated version of the fairytale stars Emma Watson and Dan Stevens as the title characters and Ewan McGregor and Ian McKellen as Lumiere and Cogsworth. (Arrives September 19)

